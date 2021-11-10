International Flights Latest News Today: After the island nation has allowed Indian tourists to visit the country from July, the Maldivian Airlines has announced flight schedule from Delhi to Male. Recently, the airlines started its first non-stop flight service between Delhi and Male. As per updates, the first flight between two cities operated on 4 November 2021. Interestingly, the non-stop flight offers in-flight meals, and standard baggage for passengers, operating in Economy Class and Business Class configuration.Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: States Announces Fresh Restrictions For Travellers From Maharashtra, Makes Thermal Scanning Must | Guidelines Here

According to the details shared by the airline, the Maldivian Airlines will operate the flight services three times a week with an Airbus A320 aircraft. Also Read - Domestic Flights: IndiGo to Start Ahmedabad-Ranchi Flights From Nov 10; Check Details Here

Full flight schedule here: Also Read - International Flights: Air Arabia Launches Direct Flights to Kerala From Abu Dhabi: Check Schedule, Ticket Fare, Travel Guidelines

Flight No Departure Dep. Time Arrival Arr. Time Frequency Q2 731 Delhi 0925 Male 1255 Wed, Fri, Sun Q2 730 Male 1455 Delhi 1925 Tue, Thu, Sat

For the passengers travelling in business class, the airline offers access to lounges at the airport, an exclusive check-in counter, and generous seats with comfortable recline and seat-pitch.

In July this year, the island nation of Maldives allowed tourists from India to visit for non-essential travel. The country is one of the most favourite tourist destinations among the Indians and opening up of the border comes as a piece of reliving news for those who want to travel to the Maldives.

Travel guidelines: