International Flights Latest News Today: The Indian air passengers, who are planning to fly to Toronto this month, here comes a piece of wonderful news for you. As per latest updates, Air Canada, the flagship carrier of Canada, decided to increase the Toronto-Delhi flight services from October 15. The development comes after Air Canada received approval from the Canadian Transportation Agency to operate additional 3 weekly flights between Toronto and Delhi from 15 October 2021 to 26 March 2022.Also Read - OPD Services At Safdarjung, RML, Lady Hardinge Hospitals Will Remain Open On Sundays | Check Timings

The announcement from Air Canada comes after Canada resumed its daily direct flight service from India to Canada on September 26, 2021, and onwards, after a four-month-long suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Increase in Screentime is Linked with Short Sightedness in Children and Young Adults, Says Study

As per the latest announcements, the airline is planning to launch new non-stop flights from Montreal to Delhi and resume service to Mumbai as market conditions allow. Also Read - Maharashtra Announces Rs 1.21 Lakh Incentive For Each Resident Doctor Treating Covid Patients

Last month, Canada lifted a month-long ban on direct passenger flights from India, which was put in place owing to risks posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. All flights resumed operations from September 27.

As per the guidelines issued by Transport Canada earlier in view of the Covid-19 situation, passengers travelling from India to Canada will be required to adhere to the COVID protocols.

Air Canada: New Flight Schedule Here

Currently, Air Canada is operating AC42 and AC43 on the Toronto-Delhi route which is scheduled to be operated all 7 days of the week with a Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

As pet the announcement, AC048 from Toronto to Delhi and AC049 from Delhi to Toronto will be operating as additional daily flights under the air bubble arrangement.

AC048Toronto0900Delhi0925+1
AC042Toronto2120Delhi2145+1
AC043Delhi0045Toronto0520
AC049Delhi1135Toronto1610

Travelling to Toronto? Check travel guidelines

  • Only fully vaccinated passengers are eligible to enter Canada.
  • They need to obtain a pre-departure negative COVID-19 molecular test result from the Genestrings Laboratory.
  • They also need to do the test within 18 hours before their scheduled departure.
  • The passengers need to present the test report with a QR code issued by this laboratory to the air operator before boarding.