International Flights Latest News Today: The Indian air passengers, who are planning to fly to Toronto this month, here comes a piece of wonderful news for you. As per latest updates, Air Canada, the flagship carrier of Canada, decided to increase the Toronto-Delhi flight services from October 15. The development comes after Air Canada received approval from the Canadian Transportation Agency to operate additional 3 weekly flights between Toronto and Delhi from 15 October 2021 to 26 March 2022.Also Read - OPD Services At Safdarjung, RML, Lady Hardinge Hospitals Will Remain Open On Sundays | Check Timings
The announcement from Air Canada comes after Canada resumed its daily direct flight service from India to Canada on September 26, 2021, and onwards, after a four-month-long suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Increase in Screentime is Linked with Short Sightedness in Children and Young Adults, Says Study
As per the latest announcements, the airline is planning to launch new non-stop flights from Montreal to Delhi and resume service to Mumbai as market conditions allow. Also Read - Maharashtra Announces Rs 1.21 Lakh Incentive For Each Resident Doctor Treating Covid Patients
Last month, Canada lifted a month-long ban on direct passenger flights from India, which was put in place owing to risks posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. All flights resumed operations from September 27.
As per the guidelines issued by Transport Canada earlier in view of the Covid-19 situation, passengers travelling from India to Canada will be required to adhere to the COVID protocols.
Air Canada: New Flight Schedule Here
Currently, Air Canada is operating AC42 and AC43 on the Toronto-Delhi route which is scheduled to be operated all 7 days of the week with a Boeing 787-9 aircraft.
As pet the announcement, AC048 from Toronto to Delhi and AC049 from Delhi to Toronto will be operating as additional daily flights under the air bubble arrangement.
|AC048
|Toronto
|0900
|Delhi
|0925+1
|AC042
|Toronto
|2120
|Delhi
|2145+1
|AC043
|Delhi
|0045
|Toronto
|0520
|AC049
|Delhi
|1135
|Toronto
|1610
Travelling to Toronto? Check travel guidelines
- Only fully vaccinated passengers are eligible to enter Canada.
- They need to obtain a pre-departure negative COVID-19 molecular test result from the Genestrings Laboratory.
- They also need to do the test within 18 hours before their scheduled departure.
- The passengers need to present the test report with a QR code issued by this laboratory to the air operator before boarding.