International Flights Latest News Today: The Indian air passengers, who are planning to fly to Toronto this month, here comes a piece of wonderful news for you. As per latest updates, Air Canada, the flagship carrier of Canada, decided to increase the Toronto-Delhi flight services from October 15. The development comes after Air Canada received approval from the Canadian Transportation Agency to operate additional 3 weekly flights between Toronto and Delhi from 15 October 2021 to 26 March 2022.

The announcement from Air Canada comes after Canada resumed its daily direct flight service from India to Canada on September 26, 2021, and onwards, after a four-month-long suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the latest announcements, the airline is planning to launch new non-stop flights from Montreal to Delhi and resume service to Mumbai as market conditions allow.

Last month, Canada lifted a month-long ban on direct passenger flights from India, which was put in place owing to risks posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. All flights resumed operations from September 27.

As per the guidelines issued by Transport Canada earlier in view of the Covid-19 situation, passengers travelling from India to Canada will be required to adhere to the COVID protocols.

Air Canada: New Flight Schedule Here

Currently, Air Canada is operating AC42 and AC43 on the Toronto-Delhi route which is scheduled to be operated all 7 days of the week with a Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

As pet the announcement, AC048 from Toronto to Delhi and AC049 from Delhi to Toronto will be operating as additional daily flights under the air bubble arrangement.

AC048 Toronto 0900 Delhi 0925+1 AC042 Toronto 2120 Delhi 2145+1 AC043 Delhi 0045 Toronto 0520 AC049 Delhi 1135 Toronto 1610

Travelling to Toronto? Check travel guidelines