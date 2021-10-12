International Flights Latest News Today: Amid festive season, a piece of good news comes for the people of Indore. As per reports, Air India will start a flight from Indore to Sharjah from November 1. Notably, it will be the second international flight by AI from Indore, the first being to Dubai.Also Read - Centre Restores Scheduled Domestic Flight Operations Without Restrictions From October 18

“The flight will also connect Delhi and Mumbai from Mumbai to Indore, then to Sharjah. In return, it will come back to Indore and then fly to Delhi,” AI Indore station manager Vikas Shah told TOI. Also Read - Thailand Plans to End Covid Quarantine Requirements For Fully Vaccinated Tourists From November

As per the updates from Free Press Journal, Air India will launch twice-a-week flight to Sharjah from Indore. Also Read - Travelling to Canada From India? Only THIS Place Acceptable as Covid Test Site

Air India said it will operate direct flights on Monday and Saturday. The move comes as local MP Shankar Lalwani and minister Tulsiram Silawat had been pressing Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for the same.

Last week, Air India moved a letter to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport authority seeking permission to launch the flight.

Flight schedule: As per reports, Air India would deploy 162-seater aircraft as is used for Dubai flight. The flight time will be 3:30 hours. As per flight schedule shares by the airlines, a flight from Mumbai will reach Indore and later take off for Sharjah. On return journey, the flight will land in Indore and later fly to New Delhi.

Speaking to FPJ, TK Jose, chairman of the MP Chapter of Travel Agents’ Federation of India (TAFI), said that passengers were quite enthusiastic over the news of launching of the Indore-Sharjah flight by Air India on November 1. He further added that many of his clients had expressed happiness over the launch of a second flight for Sharjah.

Ticket fare: The ticket fare on the Indore-Sharjah flight is likely to be the same like that of the Indore-Dubai flight, because the travel time for both the destinations is almost same. However, the ticket booking for the Sharjah flight has not yet been opened by Air India. As per updates, the starting fare on the Economy class may be around Rs 12,000 and may go up to Rs 44,000. In case of Business class, the starting fare may be from Rs 416,000 and may go up to Rs 60,000.