International Flights Latest News Today: As the coronavirus cases have gone down and countries are opening their international borders, Indian national carrier, Air India on Friday announced additional flights to Bangkok from Delhi for November 2021 under the Vande Bharat Mission. Notably, these flights will be operated under air bubble agreement.

Apart from these weekly flights, Air India also announced that it will continue to operate direct flights on Delhi-Bangkok-Delhi sector from December 2021 till March 2022.

According to the details shared by the airline, Air India will operate a weekly flight between Delhi and Bangkok every Saturday.

Full flight schedule here:

Flight No Departure Dep. Time Arrival Arr. Time Duration Frequency AI 332 Delhi (DEL) 06:05 Bangkok (BKK) 11:30 3h 55m Saturday AI 333 Bangkok (BKK) 12:45 Delhi (DEL) 15:25 4h 10m Saturday

The announcement from Air India comes days after Thailand announced its quarantine-free reopening to travellers from 45 countries. Earlier, Air India had announced the flight schedule for two months starting from October till November.

The Indian Embassy in Thailand has said that the additional flights between India and Thailand, as well as the complete repatriation schedule for the month of November 2021, has been announced by the national carrier.

According to Indian Embassy, Air India will operate a total of 16 flights between India’s Chennai, Delhi, & Mumbai and Bangkok, Thailand in November 2021. The Indian Embassy had also said that Air India operated 4 additional flights between Mumbai and Bangkok in Oct 2021.

Giving further details, Air India said the ticket booking for flights to Bangkok has been opened through Air India Website, Booking Offices, Call Centre, Mobile App & Authorized Travel Agents.

How to book VBM flights:

The Indian Embassy has shared 5 easy steps for travellers to book tickets on Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flight from Thailand to India.

They need to register on links for Indian national/OCI card holders.

Upon successful registration you will see a success message on the screen.

Contact Air India on +6622165591 or airindiabangkok@gmail.com for flight schedule, seat vacancy and ticket booking.

The travellers need to get RT-PCR done within 72 hours of departure and do self declaration at newdelhiairport.in. They need to travel on the schedule date.