International Flights Latest News Today: Days after launching flight services to Toronto, Air Canada on Thursday announced fresh flights from Delhi to Montreal from October 31. Giving further details, the airlines said that it will start weekly thrice, non-stop flights between Delhi and Montreal from October 31 and the airline added that it is increasing its daily non-stop flights from Toronto to Delhi to 10 per week from October 15.

"Starting October 31, just in time for Diwali celebrations, Air Canada will offer three flights per week to the growing Indian community in Montreal. Additionally, the airline is increasing frequency to Delhi from Toronto to ten flights per week beginning October 15," Announcing this on Wednesday, Air Canada said in a statement.

The fresh announcement from Air Canada comes days after Canada resumed its daily direct flight service from India after a four-month-long suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, Canada had last month lifted the month-long ban on direct passenger flights which was put in place owing to risks posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. All flights resumed operations from September 27.

Flight schedule: Air Canada said the thrice-weekly flight will operate on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday, leaving Delhi at 1.55 AM and Montreal at 8.10 PM. It will be served by a 298-seat Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, offering three cabins of service – Air Canada Signature Class, Premium Economy and Economy class.

Giving details about the operations, Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada, told IANS: “Air Canada is the only carrier offering a direct service to Delhi out of Montreal, allowing for easy connections through our extensive network. We continue to focus on the growing visiting friends and relatives market and this capacity expansion is a response to increasing demand.”

He further added that the Canada-India market is “an important and strategic one for Air Canada”.

“These additional flights and new route demonstrate Air Canada’s anticipation about the promise and growth of the Indian subcontinent – and we also look forward to further strengthening the cultural and business ties between our two countries,” he said.

Apart from Toronto and Montreal, Air Canada also offers daily flights from Vancouver to Delhi.