International Flights: If all goes well and the COVID third wave does not strike India, then the country might restart scheduled international flight operations from January 2022. This has been announced by the Ministry of Tourism Additional Director General Rupinder Brar.

Speaking to Amar Ujala, Rupinder Brar said that the Home Ministry has already allowed foreign tourists to visit India in chartered flights. However, he added that the exact date of opening of international flights will be issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and it will be announced soon.

It is expected that from January 2022, the international flights will be started from India. Media reports claimed that the government may announce the date much before as more than half of the Indian population have received the first vaccine dose and the second phase of vaccination is in full swing. Moreover, the corona cases are drastically going down. In such a situation, there is no reason why international flights should be suspended, media reports stated.

Recently, the Central government has made preparations for the travel of international tourists to India. As part of the plan, chartered flights have been allowed to come to India. At the same time, domestic flights have also been approved to start with 100% capacity. Now, the air passengers are eagerly waiting for the announcement from the Centre on the resumption of international flights.

As per the report by Amar Ujala, the guidelines for international flights are being prepared by the government. Along with this, the cases of corona are also being monitored continuously by the government.

What about vaccine certificate recognition? Speaking about vaccine certificate recognition, the ADG said that if some country does not allow Indian air passengers to visit their country on the basis of vaccine certificate, then the Centre will not allow them to visit India. He further added that if some country does not recognize Indian vaccine certificate, then India will also not recognize their vaccine certificate.

What guidelines are to be followed? Speaking about COVID guidelines for international travellers, the ADG said that after getting RT-PCR test done from their country, they will have to upload the report on the portal. After landing at Indian airports, their RT-PCR test again will be done. He furth said that in this regard, the Ministry of Health will issue the final guidelines. However, he added that whatever guidelines will be issued, full care will be taken for the convenience of the air passengers.