International Travel: Amid the massive spike in the covid cases worldwide, Abu Dhabi on Tuesday announced a new travel rule to enter the emirate. According to the order, one needs to show proof of booster shot in order to enter the city. Fueled by the new highly transmissible variant Omicron, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is witnessing a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases.

In the official statement the Abu Dhabi government also said that one must have tested 'negative' for the coronavirus within the last two weeks to maintain their 'green' status within the emirate.

Here are the guidelines:

The government's health app had earlier this week said that people entering the capital city of the UAE must posses a 'green pass', confirming their vaccination status. This app has now been updated to include the booster shot to attain the 'green status'.

The emirate has taken a stricter approach to the virus than neighbouring Dubai, the freewheeling tourism-dependent hub. Abu Dhabi requires that residents show their green pass before entering public places or government buildings.

The UAE boasts among the world’s highest vaccination rates per capita. The country has fully vaccinated more than 90% of its population, health authorities have said. Although infections had plummeted in December, cases recently have skyrocketed to heights unseen in months.