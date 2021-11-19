International Flights Latest News Today: As the coronavirus cases have declined, India’s flagship carrier Air India has resumed flight operations to Sri Lanka. As part of the air bubble agreement, both Indian and Sri Lankan airlines are allowed to operate flights between the two countries.Also Read - Delhi Gasps As Air Quality Remains In 'Very Poor' Category | Key Points

Taking to Twitter, the airline said it will operate direct flights between Colombo, Sri Lanka and Delhi, Chennai

As per the flight schedule shared by Air India, the airline will operate two weekly flights from Delhi and three weekly flights from Chennai to Colombo. Air India has scheduled 2 weekly flights from Delhi, while from Chennai the airline will operate three weekly flights to Colombo.

Full schedule here:

Flight No Departure Dep. Time Arrival Arr. Time Frequency Al 281 Delhi 2220Hrs Colombo 0200Hrs* Tue, Sat Al 282 Colombo 0300Hrs Delhi 0640Hrs Wed, Sun Al 273 Chennai 0040Hrs Colombo 0200Hrs Mon, Thu, Sat Al 274 Colombo 0300Hrs Chennai 0415Hrs Mon, Thu, Sat

The development comes as Sri Lanka has reopened its international border to Indian travellers in August and passengers traveling on Tourist Visa. However, there has been a change in the approval process and quarantine guidelines for passengers traveling on a tourist visa.

Ban on international flights: In the meantime, the DGCA has extended the ban on scheduled international passenger flights till November 30. However, it has allowed the international scheduled flights on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis.

Notably, the scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral “air bubble” arrangements with selected countries since July 2020.

Till now, India has established air bubble pacts with approximately 28 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

Travel guidelines

Only fully vaccinated passengers can travel to Sri Lanka.

The passengers arriving in Sri Lanka on Tourist Visa must obtain Electronic Travel Authority (ETA) through www.eta.gov.lk.

Who can travel to Sri Lanka: