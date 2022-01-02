International Flights Latest News Today: The air passengers who are planning to fly to Germany in New Year, here comes a piece of good news for you. Air India on Saturday announced resumption of additional flights between India and Germany from January 19, 2022. Notably, these flights will be operating under the air bubble agreement signed between the two countries.Also Read - International Flights: Over 2,000 Flights Canceled on New Year Day in US as Omicron Cases Surge

As per the schedule announced by the airline, Air India will operate additional flights from Frankfurt to Bengaluru every Friday from 19 January 2022 to 25 March 2022. Also Read - Maharashtra Govt Waives Off Property Tax on Residential Units Up to 500 sq ft in Mumbai

#FlyAI: Air India will operate additional flights from Frankfurt to Bengaluru on every Friday from 19th Jan to 25th Mar, 2022. Booking open through AI Website, Booking Offices, Call Centre & Authorised Travel Agents. — Air India (@airindiain) December 31, 2021

Also Read - International Flights: Dubai Makes Random RT-PCR Test Must For Air Passengers. What It Means For Indians?

Moreover, Air India will also operate direct flights between Mumbai and Frankfurt from 19 January 2022 to 25 March 2022.

#FlyAI: Air India will operate nonstop flights between Mumbai & Frankfurt from 19th Jan to 25th Mar, 2022. Mumbai – Frankfurt – Wednesday & Friday Frankfurt – Mumbai- Wednesday Booking open through Air India Website, Booking Offices, Call Centre and Authorised Travel Agents. — Air India (@airindiain) December 31, 2021

The air passengers must note that the Air India will operate 2 weekly flights from Mumbai – Frankfurt every Wednesday and Friday; while the flight from Frankfurt to Mumbai will be operated on a weekly basis every Wednesday.

In a statement, Air India said that the bookings for the flights between India and Frankfurt are open and can be booked through Air India Website, Booking Offices, Call Centers and Authorized Travel Agents, and online booking websites.

Last year, Air India had launched direct flights to Germany from October 26 after both the countries reached an equitable agreement on flights to be operated by airlines of India and Germany under the air bubble pact.

While Lufthansa operated 10 weekly flights — three each to and from Mumbai and Bengaluru, four to and from Delhi and, Air India operated seven flights a week— five to and from Delhi and two from Bengaluru.

The development on resumption of additional flights comes at a time when India has extended the suspension of international flights till January 31. Amid rising concerns over the coronavirus variant Omicron, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) earlier this month decided not to resume scheduled international flights.

However, this suspension won’t apply to international all cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA, it mentioned.

It must be noted that the scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral “air bubble” arrangements with selected countries since July 2020.