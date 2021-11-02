International Flights Latest News Today: Air passengers, who are waiting to fly to Australia, here comes a wonderful news for you. Air India has announced non-stop flight between Delhi and Sydney from November 15. Announcing the full flight schedule, Air India said it will be operating thrice-a-week service on Delhi- Sydney-Delhi sector under the Vande Bharat Mission.Also Read - Travellers Take Note! THIS Country Likely to Relax Quarantine on Business Travellers

Full flight schedule here:

Flight No Departure Dep. Time Arrival Arr. Time AI 302 Delhi (DEL) 13:15 Sydney (SYD) 07:10(+1) AI 301 Sydney (SYD) 10:15 Delhi (DEL) 17:25

In a statement, Air India said that the ticket bookings would start from 1200 hours on Wednesday through booking offices, Air India website, authorized travel agents, and booking offices.

The decision from Air India to start direct flights on the said route came after the Australian flag-carrier Qantas announced that it has a plan to launch a new route from Sydney to Delhi on 6 December 2021 with three return flights per week with its A330 aircraft.

Australia eases travel guidelines

As the country has approached 80 per cent vaccination, Australia decided to remove international travel restrictions related to COVID-19 and planned to safely reopen the international border starting from November.

Australia recognises COVAXIN

Earlier in the day, Australia’s medicines and medical devices regulator formally recognised India’s Covaxin, a vaccine against the coronavirus as the country’s border was reopened for the first time in nearly 20 months.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, and AstraZeneca and Oxford University’s Covishield are the two widely used vaccines in India. Australia has already recognised Covishield.

“Today, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) determined that Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech, India) and BBIBP-CorV (manufactured by Sinopharm, China) vaccines would be ‘recognised’ for the purpose of establishing a traveller’s vaccination status, Australia’s medicines and medical devices regulator TGA said.

This recognition is for travellers aged 12 and over who have been vaccinated with Covaxin, and those 18 to 60 who have been vaccinated with BBIBP-CorV.