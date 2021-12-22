International Flights Latest News Today: As part of the air bubble agreement, Indian national carrier Air India on Tuesday announced that it will fly additional flights between Delhi and Hong Kong under the Vande Bharat Mission. Notably, the flights will start operation from 2 January 2022.Also Read - International Travel: Want to Fly Abroad For Christmas, New Year Celebration? Check These Latest Travel Guidelines | Full List Here

Giving details to air passengers, Air India said it has opened the booking for flights through its official website, Booking Offices, Call Centre, and Authorized Travel Agents.

Moreover, the airline has also advised its passengers to read the guidelines carefully before planning their travel AND conform to eligibility criteria. However, the airline added that it will not accept any liability in this regard.

Flight schedule: Sharing the details about the flight operations, Air India said that it will operate a total of five flights between both cities every Sunday on 2nd, 9th, 16th 23rd, and 30th in January 2022.

It must be noted that AIR India has earlier this year announced to operate additional flights between Delhi and Hong Kong on 7th and 8th February 2021. Notably, these flight services were being operated under Vande Bharat Mission Phase 9.

The air passengers must know that the flight operations between Hing Kong and Delhi began after the order to suspend flight services between India and Hong Kong ended on December 3 last year. Hong Kong had suspended the flight Operations between the two countries till December 3, 2020.

Ban on international flights: In the meantime, the DGCA earlier this month extended the ban on international flights till January 31, 2022. However, the aviation regulator said the suspension won’t apply to international all cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA. It further clarified that all international flights under the existing bubble agreements shall continue to operate till January 31.

It must be noted that the Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral “air bubble” arrangements with selected countries since July 2020.