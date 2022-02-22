International Flights Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of wonderful news for the air passengers who are planning to fly to the UAE. Dubai on Tuesday relaxed restrictions for the air passengers from India and lifted the rapid RT-PCR test at the airport prior to the departure.Also Read - After 2 Years, Regular International Flights Likely to Resume from March 15

The Dubai Airport updated the travel requirements for passengers from India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The airport said the fresh advisory requires Indian nationals to produce a negative COVID-19 test certificate taken up to 48 hours before the scheduled departure of the flight, from an approved health service provider. Moreover, the air passengers from India will require to undergo a PCR test upon their arrival in Dubai. If the air passenger tests positive, they must follow guidelines issued by the relevant health authority in Dubai.

However, for the transit passengers, the guidelines governing entry at the final destination will be applicable. The Dubai airport said that the responsibility of ensuring that the conditions of travel are met will lie with the airline operators.

It is believed that the revision in travel requirements will ease the situation for a large number of Indians who either reside in or travel frequently to the city.

The development comes at a time when India recorded 13,405 new COVID-19 cases and 235 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. At this time, the country’s active cases stand at 1,81,075 and the total number of recoveries in the last 24 hours is 34,226. The daily positivity rate stands at 1.24 per cent whereas the weekly positivity rate is 1.98 per cent.