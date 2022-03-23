International Flights Latest News Today: As the coronavirus cases have gone down, the Ministry of Civil Aviation earlier this month had announced that it will resume international flights from March 27. Notably, the flight operations will restart after a gap of two years. Notably, India had suspended the flight services on March 23, 2020 due to rising cases of coronavirus. However, flights have been running under Air Bubble agreements and Vande Bharat Mission from July 2020 onwards.Also Read - India Further Relaxes Covid Curbs For International Flights, Removes PPE Kit Requirement For Crew Members | Check Latest Guidelines

With the reopening of international flights, various airlines are expecting a huge footfall to travel abroad for both leisure and business purpose. Recently a survey by travel website Agoda found that 39 percent of Indians are expected to travel internationally by 2022. Also Read - Russia And Ukraine Are Close To An Agreement To Halt Invasion, Says Turkey

Interestingly, some countries have eased the travel guidelines for international air passengers and they don’t need to produce RT-PCR test reports to travel to that destination. Check the list here. Also Read - Four US Marines Killed In Plane Crash During NATO Drill In Norway

Bahrain: This nation has allowed non-vaccinated tourists to enter the country without a pre-departure RT-PCR test. After arrival, the air passengers can visit Al Jasra House, Al Bahrain museum, Manama Souq, Dive Bahrain for a dive into the largest underwater theme park in the world, and the Nurana Islands for kayaking and other water sports.

Egypt: Being a growing tourist spot for Indians in the Middle East, Egypt has also relaxed the travel guidelines for tourists. The RT-PCR test is no longer required for fully Vaccinated travellers with Covishield or AstraZeneca to enter Egypt. One can simply fill a health declaration form and visit places like the Red Sea, Khan el-Khalili market, Great Pyramids of Giza among others.

France: Apart from Bahrain and Egypt, now France has also relaxed the travel guidelines and removed the requirement of RT-PCR test report for travellers who are fully vaccinated. After arrival, they can visit places such as Paris and see Eiffel Tower, Seine River, Mont-Saint-Michel; or can go closure to nature in regions like Provence, French Alps, Dijon, Burgundy, Champagne, and Lyon city.

Lebanon: Interestingly, a pre-departure RT-PCR test report is not required for travellers, who have received their second vaccine at least six months before travelling to Lebanon. They just need to upload vaccination certificate to the Ministry of Health’s website.

Turkey: In the similar manner, the Turkish government does not require RT-PCR testing for air passengers who have been vaccinated fully across the globe. They only need to fill out a health form 72 hours prior to their arrival.

Norway: To travel to Norway, air passengers fully vaccinated within nine months of their arrival do not need an RT-PCR test to enter the country. In case the final dose has exceeded the period, they will need a booster shot.