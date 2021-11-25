International Flights Latest News Today: After Singapore and India reached an agreement to resume international flight operations, IndiGo on Wednesday announced that it will start Chennai-Singapore flight under vaccinated travel lane (VTL) from November 29. The air passengers must note that the travel to Singapore is currently happening on VTL and non-VTL. The VTL allows quarantine-free travel to Singapore for fully vaccinated passengers.Also Read - Flying to Singapore From India? Singapore Airlines to Resume India Flight Services From THIS Date

In a statement, IndiGo said it will operate a daily flight on Chennai-Singapore route from November 29 onwards and added that following the incorporation of air bubble between India and Singapore, the airline has been allocated a total of 3,618 seats per week and out of which 1,624 seats will be operated on the Chennai-Singapore route under VTL.

The airline further stated that the rest of the capacity will be utilised under non-VTL conditions for travel to and from Singapore.

Notably, Singapore’s vaccinated travel lane (VTL) with India will start from November 29 with six designated flights daily from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai.

In the statement, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said the airline is happy to resume flights to Singapore under the air bubble agreement. He said the company is hopeful that this will further help citizens of India and Singapore to travel with ease for various purposes.

International flights to Singapore: Travel guidelines