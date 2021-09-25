International Flights Latest News: To enhance the air connectivity from Jammu and Kashmir to Saudi Arabia and other countries, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday made a big announcement and said efforts are being made to operate international flights from Srinagar to Sharjah so that international passengers can directly travel to Jammu & Kashmir.Also Read - Covid Travel Update: Thailand Keen to Reduce Quarantine Period For International Travellers

According to him, the international flight operations are likely to resume at the Srinagar airport soon. He went on to say that the terminal at the Srinagar airport will be expanded from 25,000 square metre to 63,000 square metre.

Giving further details of the plan, the Civil Aviation Minister said there will be an investment of Rs 1,500 crore at the Srinagar airport, while Rs 600 crore will be spent on the Jammu airport.

Saying that the Jammu airport will have a new 25,000 square metre terminal, adding to the existing one, the Union minister said the runway at the Jammu airport has been extended to 8,000 feet and there will be no load penalty on flights at the airport from October 1.

Giving a piece of good news, the Aviation Minister said a new cargo terminal at the Srinagar airport, constructed at a cost of Rs 15 crore, will be made functional on October 1.

Talking about the issue of landing operations at the airport in Srinagar, he said the civil aviation ministry and the Jammu and Kashmir administration will hold discussions with the defence ministry for the installation of CAT-II ILS system for overcoming flight cancellations due to bad weather.

On surging air ticket prices during the winter season, Scindia said he will have the alleged cartelisation investigated.

“We will stop it if there is any cartelisation. Also, the best way to check this kind of practice is increasing the connectivity. We are taking steps in that direction,” he added.