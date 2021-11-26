International Flights Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of wonderful news for air passengers who were waiting to fly to foreign countries. The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday made a big announcement and said the scheduled international flights from and to India is likely to resume from December 15. Giving further details, the MoCA said that the international flight operations will resume based on the countries recognised as “at-risk” by MoHFW, the countries have been categorised into 3 categories with separate capacity restrictions.Also Read - MK Stalin Urges Centre to Resume Direct Flights to Singapore, Malaysia For Benefits of Tamil Diaspora

As per updates, India will restart scheduled regular international flights operations to several destinations except the barred 14 countries. The reports suggested that the existing air-bubble flight arrangements with these 14 countries, however, will continue. Also Read - International Flights: UAE Bats For Resumption of Normal Flight Services With India Amid Rising Airfares

Resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India may be resumed from 15th December 2021: MoCA Based on the countries recognised as "at-risk" by MoHFW, the countries have been categorised into 3 categories with separate capacity restrictions: MoCA pic.twitter.com/nHZ5i1GPKY — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2021

Also Read - Acche Din? International flights to And From India Likely to Return to Pre-Covid Times

“The matter of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services, to and from India, has been examined in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Health, and it has been decided… may be resumed from December 15,” an order from the Aviation Ministry stated.

Notably, the list of countries that have been barred at the moment include the UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Finland, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe and Singapore.

The decision to resume the flight services has been taken in consultation with the health ministry in light of the Covid situation across the world.

The development comes at a time when South Africa has confirmed a new variant of Coronavirus which is believed to be more contagious than the Delta variant. The new variant has been reported in Botswana and Hong Kong as well apart from South Africa. However, India is not resuming international flight operations to Botswana and South Africa at the moment.

Recently, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed the Centre’s interest to resume normal international travel operations. In a statement, he had said that the Centre is evaluating the process.

Last week, Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal had said that the international flight operations are expected to return to normal soon.

It must be noted that the scheduled international passenger services were suspended in India since March 23, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral “air bubble” arrangements with selected countries since July 2020.

So far, India has formed air bubble pacts with approximately 28 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.