International Flights Latest News Today: Days after Thailand announced that fully vaccinated travellers are allowed to enter the country, Air India has announced Vande Bharat flights to the country from India. Notably, Air India has announced the flight schedule for two month dtarting from October till November.

Giving further details, the Indian Embassy in Thailand said that additional flights between India and Thailand, as well as the complete repatriation schedule for the month of November 2021, has been announced by Air India.

As per the updates from the Indian Embassy, Air India will operate a total of 16 flights between India's Chennai, Delhi, & Mumbai and Bangkok, Thailand in November 2021.

The Indian Embassy also said that Air India will also operate 4 additional flights between Mumbai and Bangkok in Oct 2021.

Air India Additional Flights Schedule For October 2021

Flight No. Date Departure Dep. Time Arrival Arr. Time A1330 29-Oct-21 Mumbai 23:25 Bangkok 05:00+ Al 331 30-Oct-21 Bangkok 06:00 Mumbai 08:55 Al 330 30-Oct-21 Mumbai 23:25 Bangkok 05:00+ Al 331 31-Oct-21 Bangkok 06:00 Mumbai 08:55

Air India VBM Flight Schedule For November 2021

Flight No. Date Departure Dep. Time Arrival Arr. Time AI 1338 31-Oct-21 Chennai 21:00 Bangkok 01:35+ AI 1339 01-Nov-21 Bangkok 02:35 Chennai 04:40 Al 332 01-Nov-21 Delhi 21:40 Bangkok 03:10+ Al 333 02-Nov-21 Bangkok 04:10 Delhi 07:15 A1332 ,2-Nov-21 Mumbai 23:25 Bangkok 05:00+ A1333 03-Nov-21 Bangkok 06:00 Delhi 09:05 Al 332 03-Nov-21 Delhi 10:00 Bangkok 15:30 A1131 03-Nov-21 Bangkok 15:30 Mumbai 19:25 A1332 06-Nov-21 Delhi 06:05 Bangkok 11:30 Al 333 06-Nov-21 Bangkok 12:45 Delhi 15:25 Al 332 13-Nov-21 Delhi 06:05 Bangkok 11:30 Al 333 13-Nov-21 Bangkok 12:45 Delhi 15:25 Al 332 20-Nov-21 Delhi 06:05 Bangkok 11:30 A1333 20-Nov-21 Bangkok 12:45 Delhi 15:25 Al 332 27-Nov-21 Delhi 06:05 Bangkok 11:30 Al 333 27-Nov-21 Bangkok 12:45 Delhi 15:25

Here’s how to book VBM flights:

Indian Nationals stranded in Thailand due to travel restrictions may register themselves with the Embassy of India by filling up the registration form. Registration form is available for Indian national/OCI card holders. Upon successful registration you will see a success message on the screen. Contact Air India on +6622165591 or airindiabangkok@gmail.com for flight schedule, seat vacancy and ticket booking. The passengers need to get RT-PCR done within 72 hours of departure.

Earlier, Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi had announced that Thailand has started the ‘Visa On Arrival’ facility for Indian passport holders from October 1, 2021. Thailand has also allowed fully vaccinated travellers from 18 other countries and territories. The Thai Embassy said the 18 countries can apply for Visa on Arrival at any international airport in Thailand from October 1, 2021, onwards.

Travel guidelines to Thailand: