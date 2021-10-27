International Flights Latest News Today: Days after Thailand announced that fully vaccinated travellers are allowed to enter the country, Air India has announced Vande Bharat flights to the country from India. Notably, Air India has announced the flight schedule for two month dtarting from October till November.Also Read - Weather Update: North India, including Delhi to Shiver At 12 Degrees Next Week, Warns IMD
Giving further details, the Indian Embassy in Thailand said that additional flights between India and Thailand, as well as the complete repatriation schedule for the month of November 2021, has been announced by Air India.
As per the updates from the Indian Embassy, Air India will operate a total of 16 flights between India's Chennai, Delhi, & Mumbai and Bangkok, Thailand in November 2021.
The Indian Embassy also said that Air India will also operate 4 additional flights between Mumbai and Bangkok in Oct 2021.
Air India Additional Flights Schedule For October 2021
|Flight No.
|Date
|Departure
|Dep. Time
|Arrival
|Arr. Time
|A1330
|29-Oct-21
|Mumbai
|23:25
|Bangkok
|05:00+
|Al 331
|30-Oct-21
|Bangkok
|06:00
|Mumbai
|08:55
|Al 330
|30-Oct-21
|Mumbai
|23:25
|Bangkok
|05:00+
|Al 331
|31-Oct-21
|Bangkok
|06:00
|Mumbai
|08:55
Air India VBM Flight Schedule For November 2021
|Flight No.
|Date
|Departure
|Dep. Time
|Arrival
|Arr. Time
|AI 1338
|31-Oct-21
|Chennai
|21:00
|Bangkok
|01:35+
|AI 1339
|01-Nov-21
|Bangkok
|02:35
|Chennai
|04:40
|Al 332
|01-Nov-21
|Delhi
|21:40
|Bangkok
|03:10+
|Al 333
|02-Nov-21
|Bangkok
|04:10
|Delhi
|07:15
|A1332
|,2-Nov-21
|Mumbai
|23:25
|Bangkok
|05:00+
|A1333
|03-Nov-21
|Bangkok
|06:00
|Delhi
|09:05
|Al 332
|03-Nov-21
|Delhi
|10:00
|Bangkok
|15:30
|A1131
|03-Nov-21
|Bangkok
|15:30
|Mumbai
|19:25
|A1332
|06-Nov-21
|Delhi
|06:05
|Bangkok
|11:30
|Al 333
|06-Nov-21
|Bangkok
|12:45
|Delhi
|15:25
|Al 332
|13-Nov-21
|Delhi
|06:05
|Bangkok
|11:30
|Al 333
|13-Nov-21
|Bangkok
|12:45
|Delhi
|15:25
|Al 332
|20-Nov-21
|Delhi
|06:05
|Bangkok
|11:30
|A1333
|20-Nov-21
|Bangkok
|12:45
|Delhi
|15:25
|Al 332
|27-Nov-21
|Delhi
|06:05
|Bangkok
|11:30
|Al 333
|27-Nov-21
|Bangkok
|12:45
|Delhi
|15:25
Here’s how to book VBM flights:
- Indian Nationals stranded in Thailand due to travel restrictions may register themselves with the Embassy of India by filling up the registration form.
- Registration form is available for Indian national/OCI card holders.
- Upon successful registration you will see a success message on the screen.
- Contact Air India on +6622165591 or airindiabangkok@gmail.com for flight schedule, seat vacancy and ticket booking.
- The passengers need to get RT-PCR done within 72 hours of departure.
Earlier, Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi had announced that Thailand has started the ‘Visa On Arrival’ facility for Indian passport holders from October 1, 2021. Thailand has also allowed fully vaccinated travellers from 18 other countries and territories. The Thai Embassy said the 18 countries can apply for Visa on Arrival at any international airport in Thailand from October 1, 2021, onwards.
Travel guidelines to Thailand:
- Fully vaccinated passengers will undergo quarantine for 7 days.
- The travellers must have been vaccinated with the vaccine approved by Thai authorities.
- They must have been vaccinated with CoronaVac (Sinovac Biotech Ltd.), AstraZeneca or Covishield (AstraZeneca & University of Oxford / SK Bioscience (Korea) / Siam Bioscience / Serum Institute of India (SID), Pfizer — BioNTech COVID-19 or Comimaty (Pfizer Inv., & BioNTech), Janssen or Janssen/Ad26.COV2.S (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Moderna (Moderna Inc.), Sinopharm or COVILO (Sinopharm Co., Ltd.), Sputnik V (Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology).
- Non-vaccinated travellers will have to undergo quarantine at least for 10 days.