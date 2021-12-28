International Flights Latest News Today: Even as the people are making travel plans amid rising cases of Omicron, the Etihad Airways of the United Arab Emirates has issued fresh guidelines to help the air passengers during the holiday season. Keeping in mind, the overcrowding, large gathering and long queues at the airport, the airline said its guidelines will help the air passengers at this crucial time.Also Read - Omicron Supersedes Delta In US, Estimated To Be 58.6% Of All COVID Variants

If you are one of such passengers making travel plans for New Year in UAE, check the latest guidelines issued by the airline for your safe travel.

Must do Online Check-In: The air passengers must do their check-in online as it opens 30 hours before the flight and is available up to one hour before the scheduled departure. After you have done your checked in, you can simply drop bags and go at the airport.

Document verification: This service offered by Etihad Airways helps air passengers validate their travel documents and arrive at the airport knowing all essential COVID guidelines. The service is available from seven days before the flight departure, and the passengers will be able to upload their documents as soon as they receive a negative COVID-19 PCR test result. Then they can use fast-track 'Verified to Fly' desks at the airport, or the self-service kiosks and skip those long queues at the airport

Reserve your seat: The air passengers can reserve their seat at Manage my booking, when they check in online at the airport or even on board. With its unique “fixed wing” headrest, Etihad’s Economy Smart Seating makes the long-haul flights even more comfortable for the passengers. The smart seating comes with adjustable back support and generous leg room to make the journey seamless and full of comfort.

Cabin Baggage Policy: The air passengers must note that the cabin baggage policy is 7kg for Economy class and 12kg for First and Business class guests. And the maximum cabin baggage dimensions are — height 50cm, depth 25cm, width 40cm.

Purchase Travel Insurance: Purchase travel insurance with Etihad Airways for full protection and peace of mind when you fly, with around-the-clock support and assistance. Whether you’re travelling for business or leisure, we always recommend purchasing travel insurance before your trip etihad.com.

Know about USCBP Facilities: If the passengers are flying to the US they can benefit from the US customs and Border Protection facility (USCBP) by Etihad at Abu Dhabi International Airport. This facility helps them to finish all immigration and customs formalities before their departure. After clearing customs and immigrations, there would be no need for further checks when they arrive in the US.