International Flights Latest News Today: As the coronavirus cases have gone down in the country and air travel guidelines have been relaxed to great extent, Air India Express announced resumption of international flight operation between Abu Dhabi's Al Ain and Kozhikode in Kerala from November 4, 2021.

Notably, the flights by Air India Express between Abu Dhabi and Kozhikode were suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 spread.

As per the flight schedule shared by Air India Express, the first flight (IX 0335) will take off from Kozhikode and land at Al Ain International Airport by 12.25 PM, and the return service (IX 0336) will depart at 1.25 PM. Notably, the first service will commence from November 4 with a weekly operation on Thursday.

Interestingly, to mark its return, Air India Express management has announced that it is offering a special fare starting from Dirham 392 (Rs 7,989).

Full flight schedule here:

Flight No. Departure Dep. Time Arrival Arr. Time Start Date Frequency IX 335 Kozhikode 10:00 AM Al-Ain 12:25 PM 04-Nov-21 Thursday IX 336 Al-Ain 1:25 PM Kozhikode 6:45 PM 04-Nov-21 Thursday

Ban on international flights continues: On the other hand, the DGCA on Friday extended the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights till November 30.

Giving further details, the DGCA said that the international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis.

It must be noted that he scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral “air bubble” arrangements with selected countries since July 2020.

Till Now, India has established air-bubble pacts with around 28 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air-bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories with specific restrictions.