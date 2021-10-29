International Flights Latest News Today: Keeping in mind the rising coronavirus cases in many countries, India on Friday extended the ban on scheduled international commercial passenger flights from India till November 30. “The ban on scheduled international commercial passenger flights to/from India extended until 30th November,” the DGCA said in a statement.Also Read - Indians Inoculated With Covishield Can Now Fly to Poland. Check Latest Covid Guidelines

Earlier, the DGCA had extended the ban on international flights till October 31. “However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in the statement. Also Read - 9 Countries Indians Can Fly To If They Are Vaccinated With Covaxin | Full List Here

The ban on scheduled international commercial passenger flights to/from India extended until 30th November: DGCA pic.twitter.com/DzJEPrhZ8h — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

Also Read - Hurray! Italy Finally Allows Essential Purpose Travel From India And 3 Other Countries

It must be noted that the scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral “air bubble” arrangements. This air bubble agreement has been singed with selected countries since July 2020.

Till now, India has established air bubble pacts with approximately 28 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

In the statement, the DGCA circular said that the suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it.