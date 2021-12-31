International Flights Latest News Today: In the wake of rising cases of Omicron variant, the Dubai International Airport has issued fresh guidelines for international air passengers and made random PCR test mandatory for them on arrival at the airport. However, the new guidelines will be applicable only for a few countries.Also Read - Kolkata Containment Zones: Metropolis to Mark 17 Hotspots In Different Parts Of City Amid Omicron Cases
It must be noted that at present, the air passengers arriving from certain countries such as Brazil, India, Bangladesh, Russia, and Pakistan are undergoing mandatory testing at the airport.
According to a report by Khaleej Times, a Dubai Media Office spokesperson confirmed that additional testing is being done on international air passengers arriving on flights from certain countries.
As per the report, all passengers, apart from random testing, who arrived from the United Kingdom (UK) will have to undergo testing at DXB upon arrival. The UK is not on the list of countries in which a PCR test is compulsory.
“A random PCR test is mandatory for the flights mentioned on Emirates website. However, as part of the extra precautionary measures, Dubai Airport may conduct random tests upon arrival for certain flights,” the Dubai Media Office said in a statement.
Full list of guidelines:
- The international air passengers arriving in Dubai from the UK must hold a negative Covid‑19 PCR test certificate which should be no more than 72 hours old.
- The air passengers flying from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Sudan must undergo random PCR tests upon their arrival at the airport.
- The air passengers need to have a mandatory ICA and GDRFA approval pre-arrival.
- However, this does not apply to passengers who have other visas, such as a newly issued residence or employment visas, short stay or long stay visas.
- The air passengers flying from the countries must present a negative Covid‑19 PCR test certificate with a QR code for a test conducted within 48 hours.
- They also need to present a Covid‑19 Rapid PCR test report with a QR code for a test conducted at the departure airport within six hours of departure.
- The passengers who test positive must quarantine for 10 days from the time of the first PCT test.
- COVID negative passengers no need to remain in self-isolation.