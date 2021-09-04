International Flights Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of good news for Indians who want to travel to Turkey. As per the latest travel guidelines issued by Turkish Embassy in New Delhi, the passengers fully vaccinated with WHO-approved doses will be exempted from mandatory quarantine provided at least 14 days have passed since their last dose. Moreover, the passengers under quarantine will undergo PCR test on 10th day, the Turkish Embassy added.Also Read - International Flights Latest News Today: India Issues Fresh Travel Guidelines, Imposes Restrictions on These Countries | Full List

In the fresh travel guidelines, the Turkish Embassy said that the passengers travelling from India to Turkey or those who've been in India within last 14 days must submit negative RTPCR test in 72 hours before arrival. The ambassy also added that the passengers unable to provide certificate will be quarantined in their residence or declared address.

Full list of travel guidelines to Turkey:

The Turkish Embassy said the vaccines that have been approved by WHO or the Turkish government are covered under this exemption for the Indian passengers. Indian travellers who are vaccinated with Covishield will also be allowed to travel to Turkey without any issue After Covaxin get approval from WHO, travellers vaccinated with the same will also be able to visit Turkey. However, Indian travellers will need to carry a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR certificate along with them. Non-vaccinated passengers with negative RT-PCR certificate will be subjected to 14-day quarantine. They will have to be tested again on the 10th day of their quarantine. After testing negative, they will be released from quarantine. If not tested on 10th day, they will be released from quarantine after 14 days. Interestingly, the Turkish Embassy said that the passengers under the age of 12 years will be exempted from the RT-PCR and vaccine certificate requirements.

Ban on commercial flights continues: It must be noted that the DGCA has extended the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights till September 30. However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis.

The scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral “air bubble” arrangements with selected countries since July 2020.

So far, India has established air-bubble pacts with around 28 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air-bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.