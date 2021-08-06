International Flights Latest News: Here comes a wonderful piece of news for the passengers who are planning to travel to UAE this month. Abu Dhabi-based national carrier Etihad Airways on Friday announced flight schedule from India to UAE after the Arab nation relaxed travel restrictions. Giving further details, Etihad Airways said that it will operate flights from five Indian cities from August 7 that is tomorrow. As per the announcement, the Etihad will operate services from Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru, Trivandrum, and New Delhi between August 7 and 9.Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: Govt Imposes Night Curfew, Weekend Restrictions in Districts Bordering Kerala and Maharashtra

Apart from this, the airways also added that from August 10, it will begin flights from three additional cities (Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Mumbai) for travel to UAE.

Part of the guidelines, the airline said that the travellers must carry RT-PCR negative report within 48 hours before the first flight departure time. "The test must be taken at an approved lab in the origin city and contain a QR code for verification," the airline said.

Guidelines: The airline also added that the passengers must take a rapid Covid-19 test no more than four hours before boarding the flight.

An approval from the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship (ICA) is mandatory to travel, it added. The airline also stated that after arrival in Abu Dhabi, all travellers will have to go under mandatory quarantine for 10 days. The travellers will have to wear a medically approved tracking wristband, provided by the airport authorities, during the quarantine period. The travellers under isolation will also have to take a PCR test on days four and eight. The airline said that the passengers from India travelling to the UAE must have a valid residency and proof of having received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine within the UAE no less than 14 days before travel.

It must be noted that the UAE has relaxed the travel restrictions and allowed certain categories of unvaccinated people to travel to the country. These include medical workers, UAE-based teachers, students, residents with extenuating circumstances, patients undergoing medical treatment in the UAE and employees who work for federal or local government agencies.

Moreover, the UAE has also lifted the ban for transit travellers for six countries including India recently. Besides India, the ban has been lifted for Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda.

