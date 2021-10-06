International Flights Latest News Today: After Thailand announced that fully vaccinated travellers can enter the country, the Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi has announced that Thailand has started the ‘Visa On Arrival’ facility for Indian passport holders from October 1, 2021.Also Read - With 1 Dedicated Covid-19 Hospital, India's Fourth Worst-Hit Virus State Mizoram Fights Pandemic

And it is not just India, the country has also allowed fully vaccinated travellers from 18 other countries and territories. The Thai Embassy said the 18 countries can apply for Visa on Arrival at any international airport in Thailand from October 1, 2021, onwards.

However, the Thai embassy added that the travellers from these countries will need to apply for the Certificate of Entry (COE) to enter Thailand.

What Is Certificate of Entry?

It must be noted that the Certificate of Entry or COE is a letter which is being issued by Thai Embassy or Consulate to allow a foreign visa holder to enter Thailand onboard a special repatriation flight, chartered flight, or semi-commercial flight. The travellers must note that the letter will be presented to the airline personnel before departure and to the immigration officer upon arrival in Thailand.

The development comes after Thailand announced to reopen Bangkok to fully vaccinated visitors from October. Part of the sandbox scheme, tourists have to stay within a certain area for seven days after arrival and take covid tests.

The move to open Bangkok for tourists came as the kingdom sought to salvage a tourism industry hammered by the pandemic.

Making the announcement, the Tourism Authority of Thailand said that from October 1, fully jabbed foreign travellers will be able to visit Bangkok and four other provinces without undergoing two weeks’ hotel quarantine.

Thailand later said that in October, 21 more destinations will be added to the list including Chiang Rai, Sukhothai and popular seaside getaway Rayong.

List of countries allowed to enter Thailand:

S. No. Country 1 Bulgaria 2 Bhutan 3 China 4 Cyprus 5 Ethiopia 6 Fiji 7 Georgia 8 India 9 Kazakhstan 10 Malta 11 Mexico 12 Nauru 13 Papua New Guinea 14 Romania 15 Saudi Arabia 16 Taiwan 17 Uzbekistan 18 Vanuatu

Flying to Thailand? Check these guidelines