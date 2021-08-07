International Flights Latest News: In a great relief for many Indian travelers, Cochin International Airport on Saturday said that Air India will operate direct flight services from Cochin International Airport to London on Wednesdays starting from August 18. The move has been taken after the United Kingdom moved India from its Red to Amber list. In an effort to attract more European carriers, Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) has decided to waive the parking and landing fee for carriers from Europe.Also Read - International Flights Latest News: Amid Dip in COVID Cases, This Country Now Lifts Ban on Travellers From India. Read Details

It must be noted that Kochi is the only international airport in the state which offers direct air connectivity to London. Also Read - International Flights: Etihad Airways Announces Services From 5 Indian Cities, to Start Operation From Today | Details Here

As per the latest updates, Air India will deploy Dreamliner category aircraft to operate service in this sector. The airline in a statement said that the AI 150/149 aircraft will arrive in Kochi at 03.45 AM and will depart for London at 05.50 AM on Wednesdays. Also Read - Scheduled International Flight Services Should Start Soon, Parliamentary Committee Urges Centre

“Connectivity to European countries has been a long-pending demand raised by the expats. We have waived parking and landing fees for the airlines operating direct services to London. The CIAL believes that this gesture will give an impetus for our efforts to attract carriers from other parts of the world. We hope that within a year, we will be able to host more foreign airlines,” CIAL Managing Director S Suhas was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Now that new flight services will start to London, thousands of expats stranded due to Covid restrictions will be able to proceed to their destinations in India and the UK from August 18. For the information of the travellers, the flight will take 10 hours from Kochi to arrive in Heathrow airport.

Travel guidelines: