International Flights Latest News Today: Air India Express, a wholly owned subsidiary of Indian flag carrier Air India, on Wednesday announced flight schedule between Malaysia and India for the month of December, 2021. Notably, these flights will be operated between India and Kuala Lumpur as part of the air bubble under the Vande Bharat Mission.

According to the details shared by Air Indian Express, the airline said it has plans to operate flight to/from multiple Indian cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Trichy.

Giving further details for air passengers, Air India Express said it has opened the bookings for flights to Malaysia through its Official Website, Booking Offices, Call Centre, Mobile App & Authorized Travel Agents.

Air India Express Flights From India to Malaysia

Sectors Days of Operation (December 2021) Trichy-Kuala Lumpur 2,5,6,7,9,12,13,14,16,19,20,21,23,26, 27,28,30 Delhi-Kuala lumpur 2,5,6,7,9,12,13,14,16,19,20,21,23,26,27,28,30 Chennai-Kuala Lumpur 2,9,16,23,30 Kochi-Kuala Lumpur 1,8,15,22,29 Hyderabad-Kuala lumpur 1,8,15,22,29

Air India Express Flights From Malaysia To India

Sectors Days of Operation (December 2021) Kuala Lumpur-Delhi 2,5,6,7,9,12,3,14,16,19,20,21,23,26,27,28,30 Kuala Lumpur – Trichy 1,3,6,8,10,13,15,17,20,22,24,27,29,31 Kuala Lumpur-Chennai 2,9,16,23,30 Kuala Lumpur-Vijayawada 1,8,15,22,29 Kuala Lumpur-Hyderabad (via Vijayawada) 1,8,15,22,29 Kuala Lumpur-Bengaluru 2,9,16,23,30 Kuala Lumpur-Kochi (via Bengaluru) 2,9,16,23,30

Prior to this, the airline had in July announced a separate flight schedule between Malaysia and India for the month of July, 2021. Under its schedule, the low-cost airline had operated flights connecting Kuala Lumpur with Indian cities including Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Trichy, and Vijayawada.

The announcement on flight schedule from Air Indian Express comes at a time when the DGCA has suspended the scheduled international passenger flights till November 30. However, it has allowed the international scheduled flights on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis.

It must be noted that the scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May 2020 and under bilateral “air bubble” arrangements with selected countries since July 2020.

So far, India has formed air bubble agreements with approximately 28 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.

Who can travel from India to Malaysia?

Malaysian Nationals.

Fully vaccinated Non-Malaysians holding a valid Malaysian Long Term Social Visit Pass.

Fully vaccinated Non-Malaysians who do not possess any valid Malaysian Long Term Social Visit

Guidelines for travelling to Malaysia:

The air passengers traveling to Malaysia need to have a negative Covid-19 (RT-PCR) report with a QR code linking to the original report.

In case, they fail to provide a negative RT-PCR test with a QR code they would not be allowed to board.