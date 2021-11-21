International Flights Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of good news for fully vaccinated Indian tourists for they will now be able to fly to Singapore without being quarantined. An announcement to this effect was made by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on Sunday. Giving further details, the CAAS said it has reached an agreement with India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation on the resumption of scheduled commercial passenger flights between Singapore and India. It said a quarantine-free travel on Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) from India to Singapore will be facilitated between the two countries from November 29 and 6 VTL flights will operate daily.Also Read - 1.29 Billion Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Provided To States, UTs: Centre

"It'll facilitate quarantine-free travel on Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) from India to Singapore, which will start from 29 November 2021 with 6 designated VTL flights daily from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai. Airlines can also operate non-VTL flights between India and Singapore," the CAAS said in a statement.

Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has reached an agreement with India's Ministry of Civil Aviation on the resumption of scheduled commercial passenger flights between Singapore and India: Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ZYaAYF2AUd — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2021

Giving further details, the CAAS said that the VTP applications will open for those intending to enter Singapore from November 29 to January 21, 2022.

However, the CAAS strongly encouraged those who intend to enter Singapore after December 1 to apply after November 24.

Singapore and India were in talks to restart scheduled commercial services with two daily flights each from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai. Currently, only repatriation flight operation is taking place through Air India, under the Vande Bharat mission between the countries.

Reports suggested that Singapore was keen that Singapore airlines should restart partial operations to India.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he was holding talks with top leadership in Singapore on resumption of international flights.

“Began my Singapore visit by meeting S. Iswaran, Minister of Transport. Discussed enhancing travel arrangements between the two countries,” Jaishankar had tweeted.