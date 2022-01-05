New Delhi: In the wake of rising Omicron cases, Hong Kong has announced 2-week ban on flights from India and 7 other countries starting January 8. Besides India, Hong Kong has also restricted flights from Australia, Canada, France, Pakistan, the Philippines, the UK, and the US from midnight on Friday to curb the spread of the deadly virus which has created havoc across the globe.Also Read - Breaking: Kolkata International Film Festival Called Off Due To Covid Situation In West Bengal

The measures came as new omicron clusters have emerged over the past week, many linked to several Cathay Pacific crew members who broke isolation rules and dined at restaurants and bars in the city before testing positive. Also Read - Omicron: Sharp Increase In Covid Cases Reported In Last One Week, Says Health Ministry | LIVE

“Passenger flights from these countries will not be allowed to land in Hong Kong and individuals who have stayed in those countries are not allowed to board flights to Hong Kong, including transit flights,” Chief executive Carrie Lam said, adding that we have cases that have their sources identified but not the route of transmission. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Announces Complete Lockdown on Sunday, Shuts Down Schools | Read Details

Hong Kong bans flights from eight countries after Omicron outbreak: AFP — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

Meanwhile, several other restrictions were also announced in the wake of rising cases. Lam said restaurant dining will be forbidden after 6 p.m. for two weeks starting Friday. Game arcades, bars, and beauty salons will also remain shut during that period.

“The city is ‘on the verge’ of another surge. We have to contain the pandemic to ensure that there will not be a major outbreak in the community again”, Lam added.

Hong Kong has reported 114 omicron variant cases as of Tuesday, with most being imported. On Tuesday, it reported its first untraceable case in nearly three months, which authorities said was likely caused by the omicron variant.