International Flights Latest News Today: Days after lifting the travel restrictions, the UAE now has issued fresh guidelines for passengers from India and said that the travellers need to take a rapid PCR test six hours before their departure instead of four hours. Apart from this, the UAE has also started visa on arrival facility for those Indians nationals who have a visa or residence permit issued by the USA, United Kingdom or an EU Member State.Also Read - Maharashtra School Reopening News: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Makes Big Announcement, Says State Task Force Not in Favour of Resuming Classes Before Diwali

Full list of guidelines here: Also Read - High Proportion of Delta Variant of Coronavirus Found in India's Breakthrough Infections, Says INSACOG | 10 Points to Know