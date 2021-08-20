International Flights Latest News Today: Days after lifting the travel restrictions, the UAE now has issued fresh guidelines for passengers from India and said that the travellers need to take a rapid PCR test six hours before their departure instead of four hours. Apart from this, the UAE has also started visa on arrival facility for those Indians nationals who have a visa or residence permit issued by the USA, United Kingdom or an EU Member State.Also Read - Maharashtra School Reopening News: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Makes Big Announcement, Says State Task Force Not in Favour of Resuming Classes Before Diwali
- The air passengers need to arrive at the airport at least six hours before their flight for their rapid tests. The UAE has made this test mandatory for passengers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and Uganda.
- After arrival, travellers will need to be quarantined for 10 days and would be required to wear a medically approved wristband.
- On the ninth day of quarantine, they would have to take a PCR test again.
- Passengers with valid UAE resident visa will be accepted to travel from India to UAE.
- Expo 2020 Visa holders are permitted to travel to UAE without GDRFA/ICA.
- For passengers arriving at Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Ras al-Khaimah Airports (RKT), 10 days home quarantine upon arrival in RKT and 12 days home/institutional quarantine in AUH.
- As per Dubai Civil Aviation Authorities, RT-PCR Test done from certain laboratories will not be accepted. Those labs include Suryam Lab in Jaipur, Dr P. BHASIN Pathlabs(p) Ltd. in Delhi, Noble Diagnostic Centre in Delhi, 360 Diagnostic & Health.
- Passengers will have to register in the Register Arrivals section of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) app or website, complete the register arrivals form and upload an international vaccination certificate.
- Passengers must download and register on the Alhosn app, using the UID and phone number.
- Passengers must ensure that they comply with all travel and health requirements of the destination country.
- If passengers are denied entry for some reason, they will have to bear the cost of penalty/ deportation.