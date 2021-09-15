New Delhi: Indian travellers planning to fly to the UK, here comes a piece of wonderful news for you. Starting from October 1, you will not have to undergo expensive PCR tests as the UK is contemplating an overhaul of its current system. As per the new rules, the UK is also planning to do away with the amber category and keep quarantine restrictions confined to others. As India is already part of the amber list, it is likely that PCR tests could be dropped along with relaxations in quarantine rules.Also Read - IPL 2021: Fans in Limited Numbers to be Allowed Into Stadiums as UAE Gears up For 2nd Phase of T20 Slugfest

As per a report by India Today, the industry insiders said that from the three-tier demarcation of countries into Red, Amber and Red zone, amber might be dropped by October 1 — possibly leading to relaxation in quarantine rules. However, it is not clear whether the UK will recognise fully vaccinated fliers from India.

So far, the UK does not recognise travellers who are fully vaccinated with Covidshield, known as AstraZeneca in the UK, even though both the vaccines are manufactured by the Serum Institute.

According to the current rules and guidelines, unless a person is fully vaccinated in the UK, US or Europe, they have to quarantine and take a PCR test on day 2 and day 8.

Earlier, actor Saumya Tandon has been trying to visit London but the travel restrictions have made it extremely difficult for her. “First India was in the red list and now amber list which still means home quarantine with PCR test even if we are twice jabbed with the same vaccine as used in the UK. Really makes no sense. I have family in London and we have not met for over two years,” she said.

Flying to UK? Know these travel guidelines: