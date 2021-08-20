International Flights Latest News: Here comes a piece of wonderful news for the Indians who want to fly to Gulf countries. After the UAE, now Kuwait has lifted travel restrictions on India and has announced to resume commercial international flights with multiple countries, mostly from South East Asia and Egypt. Apart from India, other countries from where the international flights will start operations include Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal. Notably, the international flights will resume services while adhering to COVID guidelines issued by a ministerial committee of Kuwait.Also Read - Rajasthan Lockdown: State Imposes Section 144 in Dholpur District, Bans Social Gatherings From Aug 20 | Check Full List of Guidelines

Kuwait on April 24 had suspended all direct commercial flights coming from India until further notice due to the second wave of COVID-19 that hit the country.

"All passengers arriving from India either directly or via another country will be banned from entering unless they have spent at least 14 days out of India," it had said in a statement on Twitter.

Not just Kuwait, many countries have eased travel guidelines for passengers arriving from India in the view of rapid decline in fresh COVID-19 cases.

As part of the relaxation, Kuwaiti citizens, their first degree relatives and their domestic workers will be allowed to enter the country.

It must be noted that nearly one million Indian community members live in Kuwait, the largest expatriate community in the country, according to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait. Earlier, the UK, UAE had announced relaxations on flights from India amid the improving COVID situation in the country.

Prior to this, Kuwait had earlier allowed direct flights to 12 countries from July 1. The list of the countries include Britain, the United States, France, Italy, Germany, Austria, Spain, Netherlands, Greece, Switzerland, Kyrgyzstan, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Indian authorities have also banned the scheduled international flights since March 2020, but airlines have been operating special international passenger flights since July 2020 under the air bubble arrangements with 28 countries.