Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) recently released a circular stating that the ban on scheduled international flights will be extended till November 30. In the earlier circular, unlock 5.0 guidelines issued by the Home Ministry and the DGCA had lengthened the ban on scheduled international passenger flights till October 31. This means, that people planning to travel abroad or travel to India from abroad will have to wait for some more time and depend on the repatriation flights under the Vande Bharat Mission or wait for India to make an air bubble arrangement with other countries.

International flights have been suspended since March when the government announced a nationwide lockdown. Owing to the closure of the airspace for three months, the airlines have been hit badly across the world.

Why has India banned flights?

The government decided to suspend international flights, considering the possible health risks involved in air travel due to the ongoing pandemic. According to the reports, the Government of India had earlier said that the resumption of international commercial flights will depend on the pattern of virus spread in India and the world. Considering this aspect, international scheduled flights have been suspended in India.

Which countries you can fly to and from?

India has entered into an air bubble agreement with over 19 countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Bhutan, Canada, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kenya, Maldives, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, the UAE, the UK, Ukraine, and the US.

Indian airlines are also operating flights under the Vande Bharat Mission, some of which are taking travellers to international destinations. As per a report in Indian Express, it seems likely that regular commercial operations in international sectors may remain suspended till as late as March 2021.

Additionally, international cargo flights are also being allowed to operate by the regulator.