International Travel Update: Owing to the Covid-19 global health scare, Oman on Thursday indefinitely suspended passengers flights from 24 countries, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and UK among others, in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus infections.

The flights have been suspended until further notice, the sultanate's official Twitter account for countering COVID-19 announced. The decision was taken as part of the country's measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, it said.

Countries on the Oman’s passenger flights suspension list

The other countries on the list include Tunisia, Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Brunei, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Ethiopia, Sudan, Tanzania, South Africa, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Guinea, Colombia, Argentina and Brazil. Notably, the ban on arrivals from some of these countries has already been in place since April 24.

Oman Covid cases & fatalities

On Wednesday, Oman had registered 1,675 new Covid cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 2,80,235. The country has so far reported 3,356 coronavirus-related deaths.

On the contrary, several countries have started allowing Indians to fly in for non-essential travel as the country continues to witness somewhat stable Covid situation. Canada, Germany and Maldives are the three latest countries that have opened their borders for the travellers from India.

From next week onwards, Indians will be allowed to enter Canada by taking connecting flights as direct flights remain prohibited till July 21.

