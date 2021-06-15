New Delhi: In view of the COVID-19 situation, the Philippine government has imposed travel restrictions to seven countries including India. Now, you won’t be able to fly to Philippines till this date! Also Read - COVID19 Update: Planning to Travel to Bengaluru? Here's All You Need to Know

Well, according to a CNN report, on Monday, the Philippine government has made announcement to extend COVID travel ban mainly on tourists coming from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates until June 30.

COVID-19 Travel Ban on International Travellers

As per the reports, this is the third time the Philippine government has extended the travel restrictions to the above mentioned countries owing to the grim COVID-19 situation.

The Philippines government has taken this decision to restrict the entry of travellers from the seven nations including India in a bid to curb the spread of the B.1617 “double mutant” variant of the coronavirus, which was first discovered in India. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has tagged B.1617 “double mutant” variant as the “Delta Variant” of SARS-CoV-2.