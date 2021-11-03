International Flights Latest News Today: International travellers who want to travel between Abu Dhabi in UAE and Kerala in India, here comes a piece of wonderful news for you. Low-cost carrier Air Arabia has announced fresh flights between the two destinations from November 3. Earlier, the airline had stated that it will start operating direct flights between Kerala’s Cochin, Calicut, and Trivandrum and Abu Dhabi starting from November 3.Also Read - Fully Vaccinated? Visit These Popular Tourist Hotspots in Vietnam in December

Sharing the full flight schedule, Air Arabia said that it will start flights on the Abu Dhabi-Cochin route from November 3, Abu Dhabi-Calicut from November 5, and Abu Dhabi- Trivandrum from November 16, 2021. Also Read - Canada to Allow 8 More Airports to Accept International Passenger Flights to Boost Tourism

The airline further stated that the flights for Cochin and Calicut will be operating on a daily basis while 3 weekly flights will operate for Trivandrum on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. Also Read - International Flights: Air India Announces Non-stop Flights Between Delhi, Sydney From Nov 15. Opens Booking From Tomorrow

Full flight schedule:

Start Date Departure Dep. Time Arrival Arr. Time Frequency 4th Nov Cochin 05:00 Abu Dhabi 07:55 Daily 3rd Nov Abu Dhabi 22:55 Cochin 04:15 Daily 6th Nov Calicut 05:25 Abu Dhabi 08:10 Daily 5th Nov Abu Dhabi 23:30 Calicut 04:45 Daily 16th Nov Trivandrum 19:30 Abu Dhabi 22:30 Tue, Fri, Sun 16th Nov Abu Dhabi 13:15 Trivandrum 18:50 Tue, Fri, Sun

Apart from this, the airline is also offering discounted fares on daily flights from Kerala to Abu Dhabi, UAE customers can book their flights with the return of all-inclusive fares starting from INR 15,729 or 772Dh.

Travel guidelines: