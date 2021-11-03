International Flights Latest News Today: International travellers who want to travel between Abu Dhabi in UAE and Kerala in India, here comes a piece of wonderful news for you. Low-cost carrier Air Arabia has announced fresh flights between the two destinations from November 3. Earlier, the airline had stated that it will start operating direct flights between Kerala’s Cochin, Calicut, and Trivandrum and Abu Dhabi starting from November 3.Also Read - Fully Vaccinated? Visit These Popular Tourist Hotspots in Vietnam in December
Sharing the full flight schedule, Air Arabia said that it will start flights on the Abu Dhabi-Cochin route from November 3, Abu Dhabi-Calicut from November 5, and Abu Dhabi- Trivandrum from November 16, 2021.
The airline further stated that the flights for Cochin and Calicut will be operating on a daily basis while 3 weekly flights will operate for Trivandrum on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.
Full flight schedule:
|Start Date
|Departure
|Dep. Time
|Arrival
|Arr. Time
|Frequency
|4th Nov
|Cochin
|05:00
| Abu Dhabi
|07:55
|Daily
|3rd Nov
|Abu Dhabi
|22:55
| Cochin
|04:15
|Daily
|6th Nov
|Calicut
|05:25
| Abu Dhabi
|08:10
|Daily
|5th Nov
|Abu Dhabi
|23:30
| Calicut
|04:45
|Daily
|16th Nov
|Trivandrum
|19:30
| Abu Dhabi
|22:30
|Tue, Fri, Sun
|16th Nov
|Abu Dhabi
|13:15
| Trivandrum
|18:50
|Tue, Fri, Sun
Apart from this, the airline is also offering discounted fares on daily flights from Kerala to Abu Dhabi, UAE customers can book their flights with the return of all-inclusive fares starting from INR 15,729 or 772Dh.
Travel guidelines:
- To fly to UAE, the air passengers are required to conduct RT-PCR test within 72 hours of flight departure time and upload the negative result to Air Suvidha portal.
- The air passengers also need to present the negative result at the time of check-in at the airport.
- Notably, the air passengers travelling due to death in the family are allowed to fly without PCR test.
- Such air passengers need to apply for exemption to Air Suvidha portal 72 hours before the flight.
- Other passengers need to submit self-declaration form at Air Suvidha portal before departure.
- The passengers need to download the Aarogya Setu mobile application before departure.