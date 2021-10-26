New Delhi: In a big relief to travelers from India and other countries, the United States has announced the lifting of severe restrictions from November 8. However, several new rules have also been imposed for most foreign national air travelers in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. As per the latest guidelines issued by the Biden administration, entry of partial/unvaccinated non-citizen non-immigrants will be restricted in the United States.Also Read - India to Lift Quarantine Requirement For International Arrivals From Today | Check Latest Guidelines Here

“Foreign national air travelers to the US will be required to be fully vaccinated and to provide proof of vaccination status prior to boarding an airplane to the US. New vaccination policy will come into effect for international travelers on November 8”, Spokesperson, US Dept of State said.

Foreign national air travelers to the US will be required to be fully vaccinated & to provide proof of vaccination status prior to boarding an airplane to the US. New vaccination policy will go into effect for international travelers on November 8: Spokesperson, US Dept of State pic.twitter.com/ZJucksM5Lg — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2021

Take a look at the latest guidelines here:-

Foreign nationals with only vaccinations approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization will be allowed to board planes to the US.

Children under two years old do not need to test.

Effective November 8, 2021 at 12:01am EST (5:01am GMT),before boarding a flight to the US from a foreign country, all air passengers- 2 years or older – are required to present a negative COVID-19 viral test result, within a time period based on their vaccination status (see table below), or present documentation of having recovered from COVID-19 in the last 90 days.

Air passengers will also be required to confirm in the form of an attestation that the information they present is true. They will also be required to provide basic, valid contact information to airlines before boarding flights to the United States.

The CDC has determined a very narrow list of exemptions, including children under 18 and those countries with less than a 10 per cent total vaccination rate due to lack of availability of vaccines.

The next order after the vaccination order is an amendment to the testing requirement for all air travellers to the United States, regardless of citizenship.

Fully vaccinated air passengers entering the United States internationally, regardless of citizenship, will continue to be required to show a pre-departure negative COVID test taken within three days of travel prior to boarding.

However, for unvaccinated air passengers, including unvaccinated US citizens and lawful permanent residents, the rules will now require a test within one day of departure to the United States.

Are You Fully Vaccinated for Air Travel to the United States?

You will be considered fully vaccinated:

2 weeks (14 days) after your dose of an accepted single-dose COVID-19 vaccine; or

2 weeks (14 days) after your second dose of an accepted 2-dose series COVID-19 vaccine; or

2 weeks (14 days) after you received the full series of an active (not placebo) COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S.-based AstraZeneca or Novavax COVID-19 vaccine trials; or

2 weeks (14 days) after you received 2 doses of any “mix-and-match” combination of accepted COVID-19 vaccines administered at least 17 days apart.

If you don’t meet these requirements, you are NOT fully vaccinated.