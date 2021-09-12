International Travel Update: With somewhat stable Covid situation in the country, many countries have opened their borders for travellers from India.Also Read - Indians Can Travel to UAE From September 12 For This Reason

Last month, according to a report in SchengenVisaInfo.com, Spain had decided to welcome travellers from India. What does this mean? Well, this means that Indian nationals who hold a valid long-stay visa, health professionals, students, highly qualified workers, persons travelling for essential family-related reasons, diplomatic and consular personnel, transport personnel, and persons who prove that they are travelling for absolutely necessary reasons are permitted to enter Spain. Also Read - International Flights Latest News Today: Fully Vaccinated Tourists Allowed to Visit THIS Country From October 1 | Fresh Guidelines And Other Details Here

Notably, according to SchengenVisaInfo.com, the travellers from India will be allowed to enter Spain only if they prove that they have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with certain exceptions that can be found below in the text. Also Read - Domestic Flights: IndiGo Plans to Resume Operations at Full Capacity From December | Details Here

Entry Requirements for Vaccinated Indian Nationals

Based on the information provided by the Spanish official tourism website, Travel Safe, in order for the Indian nationals to be eligible to enter the country, they should prove that they have been fully vaccinated with one of the vaccine that Spain recognises which include, Pfizer-BioNTech (Comirnaty, tozinameran, BNT162b2), Moderna (mRNA-1273), AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD (ChAdOx1-S, Vaxzevria, AZD1222), Janssen/Johnson & Johnson (Ad26.COV2.S), Sinopharm (BBIBP-CorV, Sinopharm-Wuhan), Sinovac (CoronaVac, PiCoVacc), and Covishield (Serum Institute of India).

Please note that Covishield vaccine is accepted as valid proof of immunity, whereas the Covaxin is not accepted.

Also, except for adult travellers, it has been emphasised that children over the age of 12 need to be vaccinated as well in order to be permitted entry.

“Children over 12 years and under 18 years of age need to be vaccinated. They cannot enter with a diagnostic or recovery certificate unless they enter into Spain under exceptional cases,” the statement of Spain’s official tourism website reads.

Also keep in mind that it has been emphasised that the vaccination certificate should indicate that 14 days have passed since the last vaccine dose has been received, as well as should include all of the following information:

Name and surname of the holder

Vaccination date(s), indicating when the last dose was administered

Type of the vaccine that has been administered

Number of the vaccine doses that have been administered

Issuing country

Name of the issuing body; responsible health authorities

“In any case, the certificate must be written in Spanish, English, French, or German. If it is not possible to obtain it in these languages, the supporting document must be accompanied by a translation into Spanish carried out by an official body,” Travel Safe highlighted.

Who Does Not Need to Present a Vaccination Certificate?

Even though the Spanish authorities require that everyone holds proof of vaccination, they have revealed that travellers who enter Spain under exceptional cases can travel to the country without being immunised against the COVID-19 disease.

However, they still need to hold one of the following two documents:

A negative PCR test result that has been taken within 72 hours before arrival or a rapid antigen test results not older than 48 hours

A recovery certificate which must not be older than 180 days from the date the sample was taken

In order for the two documents mentioned above to be recognised, they need to be provided in Spanish, English, French, or German, SchengenVisaInfo.com reported.

Additionally, all passengers arriving in Spain are required to undergo a health check at the first entry point. This control includes temperature measurement, documentation check, and visual control on passengers’ overall health state.

According to the most recent data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), as of September 11, Spain has detected a total of 4,903,021 COVID-19 infection cases. Only during the last 24 hours, the country has reported 2,025 new cases.