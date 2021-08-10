International Travel Update: Sadly, Canada has once again extended Covid-related travel ban on direct commercial and private passenger flights from India for the fifth consecutive time since April this year. Earlier in April, the travel ban was imposed owing to the deadly second wave of coronavirus. So, now why has Canada extended travel ban on flights from India yet again? Scroll down for more details.Also Read - Good News! Indians Can Travel to These 4 Countries. Deets Inside

Why Canada Has Extended Covid Travel Ban on Flights From India?

Recently, several countries including USA, UK, and the UAE among others have decided to open their borders for travellers from India. However, Canada has once again extended the ban on direct flights from India. Why was this decision made? Well, according to the reports, the Transport Canada said the decision to extend the travel ban was based "on the latest public health advice from the Public Health Agency of Canada".

Who Will Get Impacted by This Travel Ban Extension?

Undoubtedly, students from India, who have secured admissions to Canada schools and varsities, will be most affected due to this decision. Now owing to the latest development, they will have to fly to Canada via an "indirect route." What does this mean? Well, passengers who have previously tested positive for the novel coronavirus and are traveling from India to Canada have to now provide proof of a Covid-19 test conducted between 14 to 90 days prior to their departure. "This proof must be obtained in a third country before Indian travelers continue their journey to Canada. You might need to seek entry and stay in a third country for at least 14 days," the Canada government's advisory reads.

The passengers will have to obtain a negative RT-PCR certificate from a third country, not India. Note, that third country has to be on the approved list of Canada.

So, Who Can Fly to Canada?

According to the latest updates, fully vaccinated US citizens, permanent residents of Canada and newly approved immigrants can now travel to Canada. Among these categories, those individuals who are fully vaccinated against Covid will not need to quarantine.

Notably, the travel ban does not apply to cargo flights or medical transfers, and the decision on whether or not to lift the ban will be reviewed on or before September 21.