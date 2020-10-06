Planning a leisure trip to Canada? Stop right there! You won’t be able to visit the country until October 31st. This is what Canada’s travel advisory has said. It has banned foreign tourists from coming in until the above-mentioned date keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind. Also Read - Japan All Set to Resume Short-Term and Long-Term Business Travel with South Korea

As per Canada's Minister of Public Safety, Bill Bair, Canada has closed its land, air, and sea borders for the people of all the countries including the United States. However, if you are a citizen of Canada and were outside the country for the past few days or months, and you wish to go back to your home, you are allowed to. The only thing to be prepared for, before landing in Canada is that you have to go through a 14-day self-quarantine as soon as you land.

Also, people who have permanent residents in Canada, those with work permits, and international students with study permit are permitted to travel to the country. Moreover, immediate family members of permanent residents and citizens of Canada can also come in. People who were given residency approval before March 18, 2020, and are outside Canada can travel to the country as well.

Notably, Canada had closed its borders in March for non-essential travellers and non-citizens when the COVID-19 had started to spread quickly around the world.