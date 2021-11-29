International Travel News: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday that the government will ban the entry of all foreign nationals in principle from Tuesday amid concerns over the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.Also Read - Shocking! WHO Criticizes Travel Bans on Southern African Nations Amid 'Omicron' Variant Scare

Kishida told local media that the decision was made to avoid the worst-case scenario, adding that “It is a temporary measure until information about the Omicron variant becomes clear,” Xinhua news agency reported. Also Read - Amid Omicron Fears, This Country Suspends Entry of All Foreign Visitors | Deets Inside

Japan has already suspended the exemption for people who have recently been to any of nine African countries including: Also Read - Tamil Nadu Govt Issues Advisory to Districts Over Omicron Variant Threats

Botswana,

Eswatini,

Lesotho,

Malawi,

Mozambique,

Namibia,

South Africa,

Zambia and

Zimbabwe.

