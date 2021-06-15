The second wave of COVID-19 in India has badly impacted the travel and tourism sector. From domestic to international travel, the pandemic had put everything on a hold. Now after months, international travel is all set to resume for people who are fully vaccinated. Also Read - 'Desh Jeetega, Corona Harega': Jodhpur Man Weaves Cots With Messages to Raise Awareness About Covid

Countries including Spain, Netherlands, France, Mauritius, Russia and Croatia are geared up to welcome vaccinated travellers with or without negative RT-PCR report in the coming weeks, as per the Times of India report. Travellers who are fully vaccinated and also carry a negative RT-PCR report do not have to go through the 14 days of quarantine now. This news will bring cheer to people who have been waiting to travel due to education, work or leisure. Reportedly, slot for US visas has seen a huge demand in the last few months.

Singapore and Malaysia as per reports are still not willing to open the door for tourists.

Subhash Goyal, chairman, STIC Travel Group told TOI that it is a positive sign that countries are opening up and are issuing visas for travel. “This is the time for the government to start resuming scheduled international flights at least from mid-July. It can be done first to countries with which we have an ‘air bubble’ agreement because flights are being operated on these routes already,” he said.

He emphasized that government should give IATA travel passes too.

In a conversation with the leading daily, Basheer Ahmed of Chennai Metro Travels said, “The rules and need for documentation vary from one country to another but all the countries have decided to allow travellers to enter. Those who have got their vaccines can avoid expensive quarantines in foreign countries.”

For travellers who are planning to travel to France and the US for leisure, then they will be disappointed. They have opened doors for education and work.