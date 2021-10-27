International Travel Update: In a piece of good news in the post-pandemic world, Australia will finally lift a ban on citizens travelling overseas without permission, the government announced Wednesday, with the country’s border set to open to skilled workers and international students by year’s end.Also Read - Flying to US From India? Check Travel, Vaccination Status And Covid Test Requirement Here

The decision comes at a time after Australia eases COVID-19 restrictions amid a spike in Covid vaccination numbers. Scroll down for more details. Also Read - Travel Update: Cambodia Announces Reopening in Phases to Fully Vaccinated Visitors

Good News! Australia to Lift Covid Travel Ban For Fully Vaccinated Citizens From November 1

More than 18 months after Australia closed its international borders, owing to the Covid-19 global health scare, fully vaccinated citizens will no longer have to seek an exemption to leave the country, a joint statement from the health and home affairs ministries said. Also Read - Indians Eagerly Await WHO Approval For Homegrown Covid Shot 'Covaxin' to Travel Abroad

According to a report by ToI, Australia has announced to remove its international travel ban on its fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents from November 1.

It comes as the country’s adult double-dose vaccination rate edged closer to an 80 percent target.

Home Affairs minister Karen Andrews said that while Australian citizens were currently being prioritised, more travel restrictions — including for some non-citizens — would be eased as vaccination rates increased.

“Before the end of the year, we anticipate welcoming fully vaccinated skilled workers and international students,” she said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who foreshadowed the changes earlier this month, said Australia was now “very close” to announcing a reciprocal travel bubble with Singapore, which announced late Tuesday that Australians no longer had to quarantine on arrival.

Qantas flights to the city-state are scheduled to resume on November 22.

“We’re working to a timetable around about then which will see other visa-holders — in addition to Australians returning or going to Singapore and returning who are double vaccinated — being able to come to Australia,” Morrison told Channel 7 television.

On March 20 last year Australia introduced some of the world’s toughest border restrictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

For almost 600 days, countless international flights have been grounded, and overseas travel has slowed to a trickle.

Families have been split across continents, tens of thousands of nationals were stranded overseas and foreign residents were stuck in the country unable to see friends or relatives.

Quarantine arrangements for returning vaccinated residents will depend on where they arrive in Australia.

While Sydney has scrapped quarantine for returning travellers, other Australian states with lower vaccination rates still have mandatory and costly 14-day hotel quarantine requirements.

(With inputs from Agence France-Presse)