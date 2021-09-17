Bangkok: In a piece of good news for international travellers, Thailand will be lifting the Covid-induced travel ban on fully vaccinated travellers from October 1 to boost tourism in the country. According to the latest Covid guidelines, now fully vaccinated travellers will be able to visit Bangkok and four other provinces from October 1, without undergoing two weeks’ hotel quarantine, according to the reports.Also Read - Bangkok to Finally Open For International Tourists From October - All You Should Know

As Bangkok Opens to Fully Vaccinated Travellers From October 1, Check Out These Best Attractions

From ornate shrines, cultural landmarks to vibrant night life, hundreds and thousands of tourists visit Thailand’s capital, Bangkok, every year. Among other things, Bangkok is a popular tourist destination as it is a mix of ancient temples, colourful markets and winding canals. Meanwhile the place offers huge options of cultural attraction to choose from. Also Read - International Flights: Air India Announces 2 Additional Flights Between Thailand And India on July 30 Under Vande Bharat Mission | Full Schedule Here

Here, let’s take a look at the city’s some of the best tourist attractions to explore. Also Read - PM of This Country Fined Rs 14,000 As He Attends Covid Meeting Without Face Mask!

The Grand Palace

Located in the same complex as the famous Wat Phra Kaew temple, the grand palace is one of the popular tourist attractions in the city. It was built in 1782 and for 150 years was the home of the Thai King, the Royal court and the administrative seat of government. The dazzling, spectacular design of the palace impresses tourists right in its look. It houses several buildings, pavilions and lawns and is now used for marriage, receptions and other memorable events. It is one of the significant architectural landmarks in Bangkok.

Jim Thompson’s House

This one is another popular cultural landmark in Bangkok. Here’s the back story – Jim Thompson was an American who, after serving in the military, turned to silks and decided to settle in Bangkok permanently. He is the man behind the flourishing silk textile industry in Thailand. Hence, his house is an important cultural attraction in the city, where people go to understand Thailand’s trade history. The Thai house is made of a beautiful traditional teakwood, where one can find a range of Thai artifacts he collected over a period of time. It’s a must-visit!

Temple of The Golden Buddha

This highly revered temple contains the Golden Image Buddha, which is made of solid gold and weighs approximately 5.5 tonnes. It is located in the temple of Wat Traimit and is considered a popular tourist spot in Bangkok.

Democracy Monument

This one is another important cultural landmark in Bangkok as it symbolises the end of monarchy in Thailand. Set in the heart of Bangkok, this European-style boulevard is a must-visit place. It was designed by a Thai architect and conveys the culture and tradition of the people. There are four curved columns signifying freedom and rights for people. Don’t forget to explore this place on your next trip to Bangkok!

Chatuchak Weekend Market

For the shopaholics, Chatuchack Weekend Market is your go-to place. This shoppers’ hub, spread in about 35 acres in area, houses more than 10,000 shops and stalls offering a wide range of products from Thai handicrafts, handmade products, clothing, accessories, arts and painting, house decorations, households, souvenirs and gifts, pets, plants and book among others. Enjoy your shopping!