New Delhi: People who have taken both doses of corona vaccines and are travelling abroad can download an international version of their COVID inoculation certificate with their full date of birth from CoWin app. The feature that went live on Thursday, is in compliance with the international travel guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Earlier, CoWin certificates used to mention only the beneficiary’s age based on the year of birth besides other details.Also Read - International Flights Latest News Today: India to Resume Commercial Flights With This Country Soon | Read Details

“Building a world-class digital platform for vaccination, we have ensured CoWIN certification is compliant with the WHO-DDCC: VS data dictionary. Now, international travellers can download an international version of their certificate that reflects their date of birth from CoWIN,” NHA CEO RS Sharma tweeted yesterday. The date will follow the “yyyy-mm-dd” (Year-Month-Day) format. Also Read - Time to be Worried Again? India Records 23,529 New COVID Cases, 24% Higher Than Yesterday

Building a world-class digital platform for vaccination, we have ensured CoWIN certification is compliant with the WHO-DDCC:VS data dictionary. Now, international travellers can download an international version of their certificate that reflects their date of birth from CoWIN. pic.twitter.com/1mRnJaCWGC — Dr. RS Sharma (@rssharma3) September 30, 2021

Also Read - ‘No Choice’: China Firm on Imposing Travel Curbs as Indian Students Protest Outside Chinese Embassy

Login to CoWIN with the registered mobile phone number

A new “International Travel Certificate” option will appear right next to the “Certificate” option.

Enter your passport number, date of birth on the page

Click on submit

Your travel certificate will appear on the screen

Download the certificate

What will be mentioned in the International Travel Certificate?

Date of birth

Number of doses

Vaccine name

Vaccine type

Vaccine manufacturer

Dates of doses in the year (month and date)

Dose batch numbers

This comes nearly a week after the UK amended its new travel guidelines to include the Indian-made version of the AstraZeneca vaccine in its updated list of approved Covid-19 vaccines. Following India’s strong criticism over the UK’s refusal to recognise Covishield, London has included the vaccine in its updated international travel advisory. However, Indian travellers vaccinated with two doses of Covishield would still have to undergo 10 days of quarantine in the UK notwithstanding the amendment, UK officials had clarified saying that the inclusion of the vaccine would not make much of a difference.

“We’re clear Covishield is not a problem. The UK is open to travel and we’re already seeing a lot of people going from India to the UK, be it tourists, business people or students. We have been having detailed technical discussions regarding certification, with the builders of the CoWin app and the NHS app, about both apps. They’re happening at a rapid pace, to ensure that both countries mutually recognise the vaccine certificates issued by each other,” British High Commissioner Alex Ellis had said in a statement.