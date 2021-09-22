International Travel Update: Good news is that Chile gets added to the list of countries that are opening or have opened their borders to fully vaccinated international travellers. Keep scrolling down for more information on this.Also Read - Travelling to UK From India? Here's All You Need to Know

Here is All You Need to Know About Latest Covid Rules

As per the latest report in TOI, the Chile Tourism Board has announced plans to reopen their borders for fully vaccinated international travellers from October 1. However, please note that all the visitors will have to undergo a mandatory five-day quarantine period.

In a bid to enter the country, according to the latest developments, travellers must produce their proof of Covid-19 vaccination through which they will receive a Mobility Pass issued by the Chilean Ministry of Health.

TOI quoted the Chile tourism board’s statement and reported that the country is ready to welcome visitors from across the globe starting from October 1. The statement read, “The modification of the country’s Protected Borders Plan will allow entry to all fully vaccinated non-resident foreigners who meet the requirements. Visitors will be able to enter through dedicated airports in Santiago, Iquique or Antofagasta.”

What Are The Requirements to Enter The Country? Find Out

Covid-19 vaccination proof

A negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure

Visitors must complete an online Traveler’s Sworn Statement form within 48 hours of boarding. Then provide the document of travel insurance to cover medical expenses related to COVID-19

Mobility Pass will be only issued to those individuals vaccinated with Chilean government approved vaccines, which include – Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Sinovac, CanSino and Sputnik V

Notably, after entering the border, travellers will have to undergo mandatory quarantine for five days at a location of their choice. Visitors in quarantine could be tested randomly by the health officials and if the result comes out as positive, then they’ll be transferred to a sanitary residence.

Note:- Don’t forget to check the latest Covid-related guidelines and restrictions on government websites before making your travel plans!