Not a Good Time to Travel to The Philippines From India. Here's Why

International Travel Update: The delta variant of Covid-19 has now become a major cause of concern in many countries across the globe. This is particularly one of the main reasons why travelling to the Philippines is not a good idea! Scroll down for more details.Also Read - Good News! COVAXIN Effective Against Covid-19 Delta Plus Variant, Says ICMR Study

According to a report in ToI, Philippines’ President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has recently approved a recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force to extend Covid-related travel restrictions. Also Read - Good News! Saudi Arabia to Welcome Fully Vaccinated Travellers From Today

Till when the travel restrictions be in place?

Well, as per the reports, the ongoing Covid-induced travel restrictions will continue until August 15, in the wake of deadly delta variant of coronavirus that is causing a surge in Covid cases in the country. The travel restriction is extended to ten countries, including India. Also Read - Covid Symptoms in Fully Vaccinated People That Show They Are Infected | All You Need to Know

What are the countries under the Philippines’ travel restrictions?

Other than India, the countries on which the travel restrictions have been extended are Sri Lanka, Oman, Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, and Thailand. Note that the travel ban on India was first imposed this year on April 29 as the number of coronavirus infections were rising at an alarming rate.

Soon, the travel restriction was again imposed on July 14, covering India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, UAE, Oman, and Sri Lanka. It was extended until July 31.

Recently, President Duterte spoke to the nation, and advised people to remain at home. He said, “I’m telling you, don’t leave your homes. If you go out, I will tell the police to escort you back to your house because you are a walking spreader.”

The President, according to ToI, further said that the country cannot go back to square one by allowing the Delta variant of the virus to surge.

Last week on Friday, the Covid infection rate in the Philippines reached a two-month high. As per the reports, the Philippines had registered 8562 new cases on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 1580824. A total of 27722 cases of death has been recorded in the country up until now, the reports suggest.

It is highly advisable to stay indoors and take necessary precautions by strictly adhering to Covid guidelines.