International Travel Update: Good news for international travellers! Canada has now lifted Covid-induced travel ban on direct flights from India after a gap of more than five months.Also Read - International Flights: Air India Resumes Flight Services to Canada, Vancouver | Check Full Schedule Here

In April this year, Canada had banned all direct flights to and from India when the deadly second Covid-19 wave hit India. The date of reopening has been postponed many times owing to the pandemic. Also Read - International Flight Latest Update: Centre Extends Ban Till October 31 | Check Details Here

Planning to Fly to Canada From India? Here’s All You Need to Know

Announcing the decision, Transport Canada on Saturday in a tweet said, “Beginning at 00:01 EDT on September 27, direct flights from India can land in Canada with additional public health measures in place.” Also Read - International Flights: Govt Makes Big Announcement, Says Flight Services From Srinagar to Sharjah to Start Soon

“Travellers must have proof of a negative COVID-19 molecular test from the approved Genestrings Laboratory at the Delhi airport taken within 18 hours of the scheduled departure of their direct flight to Canada,” it added.

Welcoming the decision, India’s high commissioner to Canada Ajay Bisaria called it a “decisive step towards normalising air mobility” between the two nations.

“@airindiain and @AirCanada are now set to run daily flights between Delhi and Toronto/Vancouver from 27 September. Working with Canadian partners to further ease travel,” Bisaria tweeted.

Travel Guidelines

Note that travellers planning to fly to Canada must carry a negative COVID-19 test report from the approved laboratory at the New Delhi International Airport. The report should be taken not more than 18 hours before departure.

Moreover, as per the guidelines, the fully vaccinated passengers will have to upload the relevant information into the ArriveCAN mobile app or website.

For Passengers Travelling via an Indirect Route?

Passengers who travel from India to Canada via an indirect route still need to provide a pre-departure negative COVID-19 molecular test result from a third country before continuing their journey to Canada.

Here’s a list of COVID-19 vaccines accepted by the Government of Canada:

Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty (tozinameran, BNT162b2)

Moderna Spikevax (mRNA-1273)

AstraZeneca Vaxzevria/COVISHIELD (ChAdOx1-S, AZD1222)

Janssen/Johnson & Johnson

Besides, according to the latest developments, Air India has announced that it will resume its non-stop flight to Vancouver (YVR) from Delhi(DEL) every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday starting from October 1, 2021. It will also resume its non-stop daily flights to Toronto (YYZ) from Delhi (DEL) effective from September 30, 2021.

Click here for more details on the flight schedule.