International Travellers Attention! Covaxin Now in UK’s Approved Vaccines List

The UK's approval of India-made vaccine against Covid-19 has come into effect from November 22. This definitely has come as a huge relief for hundreds and thousands of travellers from India jabbed with the Bharat Biotech-manufactured vaccine. So, what does this mean now?

Well, this means that the travellers from India jabbed with Covaxin will not have to self-isolate or quarantine after arrival in the country. Yay!

Announcing about this, British High Commissioner Alex Ellis had tweeted that the UK would recognise Covaxin for travel from November 22. He took to Twitter and posted:

“More good news for Indian travellers to Great Britain. From 22 November travellers fully vaccinated with a Covid-19 vaccine recognised by the WHO for Emergency Use Listing, including Covaxin, will not have to self-isolate; so joining those fully vaccinated with Covishield”.

More good news for 🇮🇳 travellers to 🇬🇧👇

Moreover, according to a report by ToI, in addition to Covaxin, the UK government has also added China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm in its approved list of Covid vaccines. The report suggests that more than one billion doses of these three vaccines have been delivered across the globe.

The latest announcement by the UK government has come in the wake of World Health Organization’s (WHO) nod to Covaxin as “emergency-use listing” on November 3.

Last week alone, as per the report, nearly 110 countries approved Covaxin and Covishield including New Zealand and Australia.

Don’t forget to check government websites before making your travel plans for the latest Covid-related guidelines and rules.