International Travel Update: Here is a good news! Hawaii, one of the much preferred tourist hotspots, has recently announced that it will officially welcome tourists back on November 1, according to a report by ToI. Scroll down for more details.

Plan Your Vacay as Hawaii Mulls to Welcome Tourists From November 1

On Tuesday, the governor of the state David Ige took to Twitter to make the important announcement. He wrote, “I’m encouraged by the continuing trend of lower case counts of COVID in our islands. Our hospitals are doing better and seeing fewer patients. This gives us the ability to move forward in our economic recovery and safely welcome back fully vaccinated domestic travelers.” Also Read - China Travel Alert: Fresh Covid Outbreak Leads to Closure of Some Popular Tourist Sites

I’m encouraged by the continuing trend of lower case counts of COVID in our islands. Our hospitals are doing better and seeing fewer patients. This gives us the ability to move forward in our economic recovery and safely welcome back fully vaccinated domestic travelers. — Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) October 20, 2021

Hawaii, which is home to the world's most active volcanoes, will allow non-essential as well as business travellers to visit the island.

Hawaii, which is home to the world’s most active volcanoes, will allow non-essential as well as business travellers to visit the island. The governor further mentioned in his series of tweets that they will keep monitoring case counts and hospitalisations in the islands as the health and safety of the residents is most important.

As always, we will continue to monitor case counts and hospitalizations in the islands and adjust as needed while prioritizing the health and safety of our residents. — Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) October 20, 2021

Earlier, the governor had asked travellers to Hawaii to delay their travel plans owing to the surging COVID-19 cases on the island but he never officially stopped the state’s ‘Safe Travels’ program. For the uninitiated, under this program, domestic visitors were allowed to skip Covid-related quarantine if they came with proof of vaccination against Covid or proof of a negative test.

Further in his tweet, the governor also said, “We’re continuing to seek information from the federal government about plans for international travel and will have an appropriate plan in place prior to Nov. 8”.