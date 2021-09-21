International Travel News: As a setback to travellers from India, the UK has recently changed its Covid-related travel rules wherein it has placed flyers from India in the category of “unvaccinated” even those who are fully vaccinated with Covishield, by Pune-based Serum Institute of India. However, the country has eased restrictions for the people vaccinated with two doses Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Scroll down for more details.Also Read - Centre Calls UK’s Quarantine Policy For Indians 'Discriminatory', May Impose Reciprocal Measures

Travelling to UK From India? Here’s All You Need to Know

On Friday, the UK issued new Covid-19 travel rules. As per the latest developments, the fully jabbed Indians will not be considered vaccinated in the UK and will have to undergo 10 days of quarantine on arrival. Besides, only those who have taken vaccines under the approved vaccination program in the UK, Europe or US will be considered as fully vaccinated. “Authorised” vaccines include two doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, or AstraZeneca vaccine (traveller must have the final dose at least 14 days before arrival in England), or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Also Read - Handy Travel Guide For Kodaikanal: Must-Visit Places, Things to do And More

The UK currently has a system that designates countries in ‘red’, ‘amber’ and ‘green’ list; and India features in the ‘amber list’.

If a person has been in an ‘amber list’ country in the 10 days before arrival in UK, he/she has to take a coronavirus test in the three days before travelling to UK. If a traveller arrives without proof of a negative Covid test before departure, the fine is £500. After arrival, the traveller has to take a Covid-19 test on day 2.

Indians administered with Covishield, the same vaccine as the UK’s AstraZeneca, have to take a pre-departure Covid-19 test in the 3 days before travelling to UK.

They have to book and pay for day-2 and day-8 tests to be taken in UK.

Also, all Indian travellers need to quarantine in homes for a period of 10 days.

If the test comes out as positive for Covid-19, the traveller and the household must quarantine for 10 days from the day of the test. If tests on the traveller’s samples detect a ‘variant of concern’, all his/her contacts too will be asked to take a test.

Besides, Indian travellers need to complete their passenger locator form before arriving in England.

Travellers from ‘green list’ countries too need to take a test Covid-19 test three days before arriving in England.

Notably, from October 4 onwards, there will only be a single red list of countries. For travel from countries not on the red list, the travel rules will depend only on the traveller’s vaccination status. Also Read - UK Releases New Travel Advisory, Mandates 10-Day Quarantine For Fully Vaccinated Indians